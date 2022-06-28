Live updates | Biden, Turkish leader hope to meet at summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021
  • Felipe VI
    Felipe VI
    King of Spain

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in the Bavarian Alps in Germany; and on the NATO summit in Madrid, where leaders begin gathering later Tuesday:

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president says he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday morning and may meet with him at this week’s NATO summit in Spain.

The White House said Biden “looks forward” to seeing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Madrid.

Erdogan told a press conference in Ankara ahead of his departure to Spain that Biden “expressed his desire to get together again tonight or tomorrow and we said ‘possible.’”

Erdogan said the pair would discuss Turkey’s requests for upgraded F-16s but said there were “diversionary tactics” at play. He didn't elaborate.

Erdogan is infuriated by U.S. military bases in Greece and says the U.S. has been fixated on Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missiles — a step that led to Ankara being kicked off the F-35 stealth jet program.

Erdogan confirmed he plans to meet with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, along with NATO’s secretary general, to continue discussions on Turkey’s objections to the two Nordic countries’ NATO membership bids.

Ankara has objected to Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO, citing what it considers to be their lax approach toward groups Turkey deems national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension. American support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in combatting the Islamic State group has also enraged Turkey for years.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

The AP Interview: Spanish PM says NATO summit to show unity

NATO holds summit with gaze on Russia — and China

Tale of 2 summits: ‘America’s back’ to America’s backsliding

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Western leaders are “working on” a plan to free millions of tons of grain stuck in war-torn Ukraine due to Russia's invasion.

Vast amounts of corn and other grains are stranded in Ukraine — one of the world’s largest producers — and because Russian forces have blocked the country’s ports.

Asked by reporters at the start of a Tuesday meeting at the Group of Seven summit what was being done to solve the problem, Johnson said officials were trying to find a solution.

“We’re all working on that,” Johnson said.

His comments came at the start of a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

___

U.S. President Joe Biden is leaving the Group of Seven summit in Germany earlier than scheduled due to bad weather.

Biden had been scheduled to deliver remarks during Tuesday’s closing session of the gathering of leaders of developed economies before flying by helicopter to Munich. From there, he would fly via Air Force One to Madrid for the NATO summit.

But the White House announced that with foggy conditions, low cloud and a chance of thunderstorms near the summit site, Biden would have to go by motorcade part of the way to Munich.

Ahead of his early departure, Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi and summit host Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After arriving in Madrid, the U.S. president is scheduled to meet separately with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI and take part in the NATO summit’s opening dinner.

___

The Group of Seven developed economies are wrapping up a summit that aims to demonstrate a long-term commitment to Ukraine’s future, as its war with Russia grinds on.

The talks in Germany, which draw to a close Tuesday, want to make sure that Russia pays a high price for its invasion. The goal is also to alleviate a global hunger crisis and show unity against climate change.

The leaders of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan on Monday pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Later Tuesday, attention shifts to Spain, where a two-day NATO summit is being held in Madrid.

The leaders of the world’s most powerful military alliance open discussions Wednesday on increasing support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia and boosting forces on NATO’s eastern flank.

They also intend to set priorities for the coming decade, with a new focus on checking China’s growing international ambitions.

Recommended Stories

  • World shares mostly higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

    Global stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week. Oil prices pushed higher and U.S. futures also advanced. As they wrapped up a summit in Elmau, Germany, Group of Seven leaders were finalizing a deal to seek a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

  • Turkish police chase, detain Istanbul Pride marchers

    STORY: Thousands of people used to attend Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party has toughened its stance on LGBTQ+ freedom.Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and the police crackdown on the parades have been increasingly tougher over the years.On Sunday, police in riot gear prevented access to Taksim Square and blockaded many streets in the nearby Cihangir neighborhood, where people tried convene. Public transportation in the area was also shut down.Local authorities in the Beyoglu district banned all Pride Week events between June 20-26, saying they could lead to public unrest due to society's sensitivities.The Istanbul Bar Association said peaceful demonstrations cannot be banned.Small groups of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags gathered briefly where they could on Sunday and chanted slogans before police dispersed and chased them through the streets, forcibly detaining some."Discrimination is a crime, the rainbow is not," one group chanted, while some others read statements to mark Pride Week.

  • Asylum applications in EU last year up a third from 2020

    The European Union received 648,000 applications last year for international protection, a third more than in 2020, its asylum agency EUAA said on Tuesday, with Syrians and Afghans the main groups of applicants. The EUAA said altogether about 6 million people ran from the Russian invasion for the EU, though many have since returned. Applications by Syrians and Afghans numbered 117,000 and 102,000 respectively, followed by nationals of Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh, the agency said in a report.

  • EXPLAINER: NATO holds summit with gaze on Russia — and China

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked NATO back to first principles. Seven decades after it was founded, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is meeting in Madrid this week with an urgent need to reassert its original mission: preventing Russian aggression against Western allies. Leaders of the world’s most powerful military alliance are aiming to increase support for Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion, boost forces on NATO's eastern flank and set priorities for the coming decade — with a new emphasis on checking China’s growing international ambitions.

  • Facing upheaval at home, Biden seeks to keep NATO military alliance behind Ukraine

    President Joe Biden hoped to use the NATO and G7 summits to win new support for Ukraine from U.S. allies. Abortion rights and gun tragedies took over.

  • Companies respond to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    As the U.S. grapples with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, so does corporate America. Trinity Chavez reports.

  • 46 people believed to be migrants found dead in Texas tractor-trailer

    Sixteen survivors were taken to hospitals, and three people were in federal custody Monday night, San Antonio police said.

  • James Corden, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers React to “Incomprehensible” Overturning of Roe v. Wade

    At the top of each of their respected late-night shows, late-night hosts James Corden, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah took a moment to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In a taping filmed outside the U.K. Parliament, the Late Late Show’s Corden reacted to […]

  • Tom Hanks changed his mind about his favorite Elvis song: 'Where has this been hiding?'

    Tom Hanks, who plays Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" film, gives us a peek at his workout playlist, shares his new favorite Elvis song.

  • Love Island star's mother begs trolls to stop sending her 'nasty' messages about her son

    "It does hurt."

  • ‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

    On Sunday, studio estimates had the two movies tying for No. 1, but final weekend numbers show Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic pulling ahead.

  • Death toll rising from Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian shopping mall that had 1,000 people inside

    Ukraine's president said the "number of victims is unimaginable" after a fire engulfed a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

  • Three Dead After Amtrak Train ‘Topples Over’ in Missouri Derailment

    Facebook/Rob NightingaleThree people were killed Monday afternoon when an Amtrak train struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing and derailed in rural Missouri.Two of those killed were onboard the train and the third was inside the dump truck, said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Justin Dunn in an afternoon press conference.Earlier in the day, a passenger told The Daily Beast as he was being shuttled away from the scene on a school bus provided by authorities that he feared the

  • Movie studios look to cut production amid supply chain woes

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal examines movie studio sets' decisions to cut production costs amid inflation and supply chain concerns and how major studios are budgeting their content for the rest of 2022.

  • Hunterdon closing COVID-19 testing center on Thursday

    More than 8,000 tests were given at the center

  • Politics latest news: 'Very unlikely' Boris Johnson will serve three terms, says William Hague

    Exclusive: Three Red Wall Tories in talks to defect to Labour Theresa May attacks ‘illegal’ Brexit Bill as it passes second reading British Army chief: Ukraine is our ‘1937 moment’ Sherelle Jacobs: G7 summit confirmed worst fears about West Ukraine war: Death toll rises after strike on shopping centre

  • Russia says missile hit on weapons depot in Kremenchuk shopping centre fire

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday denied hitting a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk with missiles, saying it had struck a weapons depot and a subsequent explosion of ammunition had triggered a fire in the nearby mall. At least 18 people were killed on Monday in what Kyiv said was a direct Russian missile strike against the busy shopping centre in Kremenchuk. The G7 called the hit a Russian war crime, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was "one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history," accusing Russia of directly targeting civilians.

  • Missile hits mall in Ukraine, many feared killed

    Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared dead after a Russian rocket struck a crowded mall in the city of Kremenchuk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of being the “largest terrorist organization in the world." (June 27)

  • G-7 Latest: Leaders Want Urgent Evaluation of Energy Price Caps

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders agreed that they want ministers to urgently discuss and evaluate how the prices of Russian oil and gas can be curbed to limit revenues flowing to President Vladimir Putin’s government in Moscow.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their

  • A $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the Core

    (Bloomberg) -- For a generation of alienated techies, crypto's all-for-one ethos was its biggest draw. Now panic is spreading across this universe — and that same ethos is posing what may be the biggest threat yet to its survival.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesAnti