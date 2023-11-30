Live updates: Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis finally face off in debate on Fox News

It’s finally happening: After years of sparring on social media, expensive attack ads, and public digs about each other’s hair care products, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis are meeting face-to-face Thursday night. The long-awaited debate will be moderated by Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

The match, agreed to back in September, is being closely watched on multiple levels. The two governors, leaders of populous coastal states with opposing politics, could well be previewing a future encounter in a presidential race.

For Republican DeSantis, trailing former President Donald Trump badly in polls, it is a chance to move the needle on his candidacy ahead of the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses. For Newsom, a Democrat, it is 90 minutes on the kind of big national stage that he relishes and, more importantly, a chance to make the case for President Joe Biden’s re-election next year.

Follow along with The Bee’s Jenavieve Hatch and Lindsey Holden for live updates.