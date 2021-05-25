LIVE UPDATES: George Floyd Square sees shooting on one-year anniversary of Floyd's death

Stephanie Pagones
·1 min read
There was a shooting Tuesday near George Floyd Square in Minneapolos – the intersection where George Floyd died one year ago to the day.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Elliott Avenue South at 10:09 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, and the suspect is believed to have driven away after the fact, officials said.

Several people were near the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue when reporters and members of the public reported shots fired in or toward the area, according to officials and social media posts.

The Associated Press captured video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue that showed people running and seeking cover as shots rang out. Police said one person later appeared at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that person was hurt in the incident near the intersection.

Police spokesman John Elder said authorities believe the victim was injured in the shooting at George Floyd Square. He was in critical condition but was expected to survive. The suspect vehicle is believed to have driven away after.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago has been barricaded since after Floyd's death and quickly turned into a memorial – and also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome.

The square was being transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of Floyd's death.

Follow below for live updates. Mobile users click here.

