Live updates: Georgia Senate candidates Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock face off in first debate

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off Friday at 7 p.m. in their highly-anticipated Senate debate in Savannah, Georgia.

The Senate race is one of the most fiercely competitive races this midterm cycle as Republicans attempt to retake control of the Senate from Democrats. Control of the Senate is evenly split with Democrats in charge by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans need just a net gain of one seat in the Senate to win back control, and the Peach State could be the difference.

Walker has become embroiled in scandal after The Daily Beast reported the former University of Georgia football player personally paid an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion over a decade ago. (Walker is vehemently anti-abortion.)

Walker called the report, which USA TODAY has not verified, "a flat-out lie." But just days later, The New York Times reported that Walker urged the woman to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

Warnock has avoided directly attacking Walker's abortion allegations and instead focusing on the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

"We'll see how all of this plays out," Warnock said at a campaign rally in Columbus, Georgia over the weekend. "But I'm focused squarely on the healthcare needs of my constituents, including reproductive healthcare."

The October surprise, political observers note, may not have much impact upon the race.

How to watch

Tonight’s debate is being held riverside at the J.W. Marriott Savannah. Hosted by Nextstar media, the event will begin at 7 p.m. in front of a live audience. Attendance though is by campaign-invite only.

Everyone else can watch the debate on one of Nextstar’s several local channels or via livestream on their websites.

Here's a link to the livestream.

- Savannah Kuchar

Georgia one of the most competitive 2022 races

Given the 50-50 Senate makeup, the Peach State contest is one of the most important this fall.

Even in the wake of Walker’s abortion controversy, and other slips on the campaign trail, polls suggest Georgia remains one of the most evenly split states.

Political forecasters at The Cook Political Report and The Crystal Ball, for instance, both rank it as a toss-up. The website FiveThirtyEight, which analyzes polling data, says Warnock is only “slightly favored.”

In an era where candidates are increasingly avoiding debates and with few undecided voters, Friday’s debate could be a critical moment for both contenders.

— Phillip M. Bailey

Savannah Democrats stump for Warnock

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and several prominent Democrats hosted a press event on behalf of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Monterey Square. Johnson called Savannah "the center of the political universe" in a nod to Friday night's debate.

Warnock did not attend because he was prepping for the debate.

Other dignitaries included Savannah Alderman Linda Wilder Bryan, Chatham Commissioner Aaron Whitely, Georgia House Rep. Derek Mallow, Georgia House candidate Anne Allen Westbrook and U.S. House candidate Wade Herring.

—Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News

Walker has been lowering expectations for weeks

Ahead of tonight’s debate, Walker, a former football star, has been downplaying his debate skills.

During a September campaign stop at the Port of Savannah, for instance, he said: “I’m not that smart.”

Warnock is a preacher, Walker said, who will “show up and embarrass me at the debate.”

Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta’s legendary Ebeneezer Baptist Church, is known as an excellent orator and communicator on the campaign trail.

Many believe the two wouldn’t even face off in a debate, but reports say Walker is taking the upcoming clash seriously.

CNN reports the Republican challenger is being advised by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Georgia native, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina. He also is watching footage of Warnock’s past debate against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler during the 2020 Senate race.

— Phillip M. Bailey

Abortion issue likely to arise

Since The Daily Beast broke news saying Walker paid a woman in 2009 for an abortion, the Republican challenger has been criticized for his alleged hypocrisy. Throughout his campaign, Walker has maintained a strict stance against abortion access, including against exemptions for rape or incest.

Though Warnock has not yet directly responded to his opponent’s controversy, the topic will almost certainly come up tonight and be an opportunity for the Democratic incumbent to make a public comment.

In response to both the original news and a follow-up story saying Walker urged the same woman to have a second abortion, Walker has continued to deny the allegations.

— Savannah Kuchar

