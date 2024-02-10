Live updates: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats college basketball

The Kentucky men’s basketball team steps out of SEC play on Saturday to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a 4 p.m. tipoff at Rupp Arena.

CBS has the telecast with Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright.

Officials for Kentucky-Gonzaga

Officials for Kentucky-Gonzaga are Terry Oglesy, Byron Jarrett and Todd Austin.

Oglesby has worked three UK games this season. He worked the Wildcats’ 89-84 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Nov. 14. He worked Kentucky’s 96-88 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s at Rupp Arena on Nov. 20. He worked the Cats’ 87-85 victory at Florida on Jan. 6, the SEC opener for both teams.

Jarrett has also worked three UK games this season. He worked the Cats’ 95-73 romp over Miami at Rupp Arena in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28. Jarrett worked UK’s 90-77 victory over Missouri on Jan. 9. He also worked Kentucky’s 79-62 loss at South Carolina on Jan. 23.

This will be Austin’s first Kentucky game this season. He last worked a UK game on Feb. 4, 2023, a 72-67 victory over Florida.

Kentucky-Gonzaga computer preview

Both teams aare 16-6 overall. Kentucky is 23rd in the latest NCAA NET rankings. The Cats are 2-4 in Quad 1 games. Saturday’s game qualifies as a Quad 1 game for both teams as Gonzaga is 25th in the rankings. The Zags are 0-5 in Quad 1 games.

Gonzaga has been to 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

Kentucky enters Saturday’s game ranked No. 24 in adjusted overall efficiency by kenpom. The Cats are ranked 5th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 102nd in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Gonzaga enters the game 22nd in adjusted overall efficiency according to kenpom. The Bulldogs are 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Before this season, the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in adjusted overall efficiency in four out of five seasons -- 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23.

This Gonzaga ranks ninth nationally in two-point field goal percentage at 57.8. The Zags are 166th in three-point percentage at 34 percent, but were 15-of-33 from three-point territory in the 96-64 thrashing of Portland on Wednesday night.

Kentucky is second nationally in three-point percentage at 41.1 percent. The Cats were a sizzling 15-of-26 for 57.7 percent from beyond the arc in their 109-77 rout of Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Kentucky Wildcats fans in the student section cheer before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, Saturday, February 3, 2024.

