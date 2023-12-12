Live updates: Gov. Andy Beshear’s inauguration kicks off his 2nd term in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear will kick off his second term in office Tuesday with his inauguration.

The Democratic governor, who won a second term by defeating Republican challenger Daniel Cameron in November, will participate in a full day of events to mark the occasion. Festivities will start with a breakfast reception at 8:30 a.m. in Frankfort and continue into the night with the inaugural ball, which starts at 7 p.m.

KET will have live coverage of much of Tuesday’s events.

Here’s the latest information to know as Frankfort celebrates Beshear’s second term.

Beshear: ‘Compassion and empathy’ important in 2nd term

8:15 a.m. - Beshear’s speech after he was sworn in in the early-morning hours focused largely on rejecting political division, according to the Associated Press.

“One of the most difficult challenges before us is that politics and sometimes even our governance has become poisonous and toxic,” he said, according to the AP. “What’s supposed to be an exchange of ideas has devolved into grievances and attacks. Some appear to think that it’s just a game, that no target is off limits, that no lie is too hurtful.”

Beshear and Cameron traded barbs frequently on the campaign trail this year, and a strategist for Beshear pulled no punches when talking about Cameron’s campaign after the race was over. Beshear has also had back-and-forth with Kentucky’s legislature, which leans heavily Republican. State lawmakers say they have no relationship with Beshear.

Want to watch inauguration events?

7:45 a.m. - Livestreams of Tuesday’s events will be publicly available. KET will have coverage of much of the day’s proceedings, beginning with the parade at 11 a.m.

The first event to be livestreamed today will be the worship service at 9:30 a.m. It’ll be viewable on First Christian Church’s Facebook page.

Here’s more information on how to watch the day’s festivities.

Beshear sworn in overnight

7:15 a.m. - Beshear was sworn in early Tuesday morning to mark the start of his second term. In a post to social media, he called it an honor.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to once again be sworn in as Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said in a post to X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.