Live updates: Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams to face off in Georgia gubernatorial debate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams

Candidates in the Georgia governor's race are taking to the stage Monday night in their first televised gubernatorial debate this election year.

Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams faces a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after losing to the former attorney general in a bid for the governor's seat in 2018. Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will also participate in Monday's debate.

The debate will be held at the Atlanta Press Club on the first day of Georgia's early voting period.

Kemp, who is vying for his second term, defeated Abrams in 2018. He defeated Trump-backed challenger former U.S. senator David Perdue in this year's Republican primary after the former president unleashed insults and personal attacks against him.

Smart analysis delivered to your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Abrams rose to the national spotlight within the Democratic party for her voting outreach efforts and for helping turn the battleground state blue in the 2020 presidential election. A win against Kemp would make her the country's first Black female governor.

The candidates are expected to focus on cost of living, voting rights, abortion and guns during the debate.

Midterms: In the tight race for Georgia governor, Black men emerge as Stacey Abrams' key voters

When is the debate?

The debate will air live at 7 p.m. E.T.

Where can you watch it?

The debate will be streamed on Georgia Public Broadcasting's website and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams rose to the national spotlight following her 2018 run for the governorship of Georgia.

Since then she's been known for her work with get-out-the-vote organizations. She has been credited with registering 800,000 new Georgia voters ahead of the last presidential election.

Abrams works with FairFight Action, a political action committee that focuses on voting rights. The committee raised nearly $90 million in 2020.

Story continues

If elected, Abrams will serve as the nation's first Black woman governor.

-- Rachel Looker

Politician Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Essence Festival on July 2.

Black men emerge as Stacey Abrams' key voters

Abrams has trailed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for much of the 2022 campaign. If she hopes to prevail in her much-anticipated rematch, she’ll need to improve upon the coalition of first-time voters, young voters and Black voters she put together last time.

So far, though, not only has she not gained ground among Black voters, she's significantly behind where she was in 2018.

In the closing weeks of the campaign, the Abrams campaign has been upfront that it needs to shore up support with Black voters overall. Her team provided USA TODAY with internal polling showing Abrams within 2 points of Kemp, at 46% and 48% respectively, closer than earlier public surveys. That's also within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.1percentage points.

Within those figures, Abrams holds a commanding 85%-to-9% lead over Kemp among Black voters. But that is 10 percentage points lower for her than in 2018.

-- Mabinty Quarshie and Phillip Bailey

Read the whole story here: In the tight race for Georgia governor, Black men emerge as Stacey Abrams' key voters

Early voting gets underway in the 2022 Georgia midterm election

Early in-person voting opened Monday, Oct. 17, and many of those who requested absentee ballots now have them in hand.

Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming were the first states to cast ballots on Sept. 23; Wyoming and Michigan allowed voters in their state to vote early by absentee ballot starting last month. Oklahoma and Kentucky don't allow early in-person votes until November. The majority of states begin their early voting in October.

Savannah Morning News staffers have provided comprehensive coverage of the election going back to the primaries.

-- Savannah Morning News staff

Read the rest here: Early voting gets underway in the 2022 Georgia midterm election

Georgia Senate race also a key election

Kemp and Abrams are debating Monday night, but last Friday the debaters were another pair of Georgia candidates: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The two clashed over abortion, voting rights and more —including personal issues — during the first and only debate in the Georgia Senate race.

Georgia is home to one of the most competitive Senate contests of the 2022 cycle, which could determine who controls the 50-50 split chamber next year.

As of late, the race has been consumed by allegations that Walker, a former NFL star, paid an ex-girlfriend to terminate a pregnancy over a decade ago.

The 60-year-old GOP contender, who opposes abortion, has vehemently denied that he gave the unnamed woman any money for the procedure.

-- Phillip Bailey

Takeaways: In sole Ga. Senate debate, Walker and Warnock spar on everything from policy to personal issues

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams face off in Georgia debate: live updates