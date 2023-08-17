Live updates: Grover Beach suspect arrested in SLO after second shooting

Update, 5:30 p.m.:

The San Luis Obispo Police Department posted on social media that a man believed to be a suspect in shootings at both a Grover Beach 7-11 and a San Luis Obispo Panda Express was in custody as of Thursday evening.

Police were staged at the San Luis Ranch area and people were asked to avoid the area if possible, the department wrote on Twitter.

Update, 4:30 p.m.:

A man suspected in two San Luis Obispo County shootings was reportedly arrested in San Luis Obispo on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who matched the description of the suspect in the shooting of a Grover Beach convenience store clerk, was escorted away from a home on Legacy Lane near San Luis Ranch Road around 4:20 p.m.

Police officers in body armor were seen in the area, along with an armored vehicle.

A black Ford Mustang matching police’s description could also be seen parked on the street where the arrest occurred. Police could be seen breaking the window on the vehicle as its alarm sounded.

Original story:

The man suspected of shooting an employee at a Grover Beach convenience store on Thursday afternoon allegedly shot a second person in San Luis Obispo and fled.

The suspect, described as white with a light brown beard, was driving a black Ford Mustang with white stripes and California license plate No. 6EZE426, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Police investigate a shooting that injured a 7-11 clerk in Grover Beach on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The suspect was later arrested in San Luis Obispo after a second shooting at the Panda Express restaurant near Costco.

He was armed with a handgun and considered dangerous, police said.

The suspect shot the 7-11 employee at the convenience store near the intersection of Fourth Street and Grand Avenue at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Grover Beach police Commander Jim Munro told reporters.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was alert and responsive before being transported to a local hospital for treatment, Munro added.

The shooting suspect fled the 7-11 before officers arrived, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., another shooting took place at Panda Express fast food restaurant off Froom Ranch Way in San Luis Obispo, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The shooting at Panda Express was likely committed by the same suspect involved in the 7-11 shooting, according to scanner traffic.

Witness Nancy Cameron describes how she held the 7-11 clerk’s neck to keep them from bleeding after a shooting at the Grover Beach convenience store on Aug. 17, 2023. “It was scary,” Cameron said. “All of sudden it happened. I never saw the guy. I just heard the ‘pop-pops.’”

Witness describes Grover Beach shooting

Nancy Cameron was doing laundry in the laundromat next to 7-11 when she heard what sounded like a gunshot.

“I heard a first pop,” Cameron told The Tribune. “I went back to the store and I heard the second pop — saw (the victim) go down.”

Cameron rushed over and applied pressure to the bullet wound in the person’s neck, she said.

The person was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency personnel to get there, she added.

“It was scary,” Cameron said. “All of sudden it happened. I never saw the guy. I just heard the ‘pop-pops.’”

