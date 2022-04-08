Live updates: Man shot, chaos for shoppers at American Dream mall

American Dream shoppers were sent scrambling Thursday evening after gun shots rang out, creating chaos and a lockdown at the massive mall and entertainment center, with some parents saying they were separated from their children in the confusion.

Late Thursday night, New Jersey State Police said that one man was shot by a single shooter during the incident in East Rutherford, which they said occurred around 5:50 p.m. There was a heavy police presence at the mall late into the evening as police continued to evacuate patrons from the mall.

Here's what we know so far, continue to check back for updates as we learn more.

11:35 p.m.

State police reported that one man was shot at the American Dream mall around 5:50 p.m. The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that only one suspect shot the victim, and detectives believe this to be an isolated incident," state police said. "There is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation."

The mall is expected to reopen on Friday.

8:20 p.m.

New Jersey State police tweeted that American Dream mall is "secure" and that police were in the process of removing shoppers from the mall.

The shooting incident at the American Dream has been determined to not be an active shooter. The mall is secure & troopers are in the process of safely removing patrons. Anyone looking to meet up with family members is asked to go to lot 26. The American Dream will remain closed. — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) April 8, 2022

7:50 p.m.

Some shoppers, who were evacuated from the mall, were still waiting to reunite with their families who were on lockdown on the other side of the complex in the theme parks.

Theodore Allen of Virginia, who was in the mall when the incident occurred, said, “I think they are still stuck in the water park. I can’t get there because they will not me. So I am just sitting here waiting.”

Story continues

Officials told parents who need to pick up or reunite with children to go to Lot # 26 at the American Dream Complex.

Tony Smith of Virginia, who was in lockdown in the theme park and is Allen's father, said via cellphone, “I guess they are letting sections out one at a time, which is dumb because you have kids over there and parents over here. So everyone is separated.”

Story continues below gallery

7:00 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirms the gun shots on Twitter and asks the public to stay away from the mall.

I have been briefed on the shooting at the American Dream Mall and @NJSP has set up a command post. We are closely monitoring the situation, and are praying for those impacted. The public is advised to stay away from the area at this time. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2022

6:30 p.m.

Shoppers inside the mall began tweeting about the gun shots.

Isabella O’Malley, 23, tweeted a video from the parking garage after fleeing the mall. She later told NorthJersey.com that she was on the third floor of the mall with her mother and younger brother when she said they heard two shots.

“At first we didn’t think it was gunfire but then we saw people running and we knew something was wrong,” O’Malley said.

There was a shooting at American dream mall. Man shot in his chest 2 times. The scariest thing that has ever happened to me. pic.twitter.com/UWasdTYPJS — isa (@xo_Bella) April 7, 2022

5:50 p.m.

The New Jersey State police said a "shooting incident" occurred at the American Dream mall at 5:50 p.m. They did not immediately provide more details about the incident or say whether anyone was injured.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream mall shooting: Live updates from New Jersey