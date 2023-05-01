Live updates: Hair found on duct tape with son’s body matched Vallow Daybell, DNA expert says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Over the last four weeks, the prosecution has called roughly four dozen witnesses in the Lori Vallow Daybell criminal trial.

Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of the first-degree murder of her two children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

They’re also accused of conspiring to murder the two children as well as Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

Chad and Lori Daybell — who had a months-long affair — got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

READ MORE: Lori Vallow Daybell’s case spans 3 states, 4 deaths. Here are all the key people involved.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial began early April and could last another three weeks. Chad Daybell — who is also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death — has a hearing scheduled Thursday.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties. Cox died of natural causes in 2019.

Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

8:30 a.m. — DNA expert says hair sample found on duct tape matched Vallow Daybell

Investigators said they found JJ’s body bound in duct tape, and during their search, they also found a partial hair sample on a piece of duct tape.

DNA analyst Keeley Coleman, who works for Bode Technology, a private lab that works with law enforcement, said Monday during her testimony that the hair sample belonged to Vallow Daybell.

Story continues

The hair sample, Coleman said, was tested against three DNA profiles: Vallow Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Vallow Daybell’s former friend Melanie Gibb.

Coleman said most of the DNA samples they tested in criminal investigations are partial profiles.

Idaho State Police Forensic Biologist Katherine Dace during her testimony last week said she collected a hair sample from the duct tape on JJ’s body and sent it to a lab.