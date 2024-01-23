LIVE UPDATES: New Hampshire voters deciding between Donald Trump, Nikki Haley in Republican primary

Granite Staters will flock to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in the pivotal 2024 first-in-the-nation Republican primary, which pits former President Donald Trump against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The New Hampshire primary officially became a one-on-one race on Sunday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 race for president and endorsed Trump.

The small town of Dixville Notch in northern New Hampshire cast the first ballots of the primary at midnight -- a tradition that dates back to 1960.

Most polling areas in New Hampshire open as early as 6 a.m. and remain open as late as 8 p.m. in some communities.

President Joe Biden’s name will not be on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot after state party officials refused to go along with new rules that put South Carolina’s primary election before theirs.

Democratic supporters have been encouraged to write in President Biden’s name on the ballot.

Follow along with live updates below:

Jan. 23, 2024, 5 a.m.:

The six registered voters of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire all cast their ballots for Nikki Haley at midnight

