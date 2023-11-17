Live updates: High school football playoff scores for Bradenton, Manatee County teams
The first round of the high school football playoffs left only one county program standing.
Manatee was the sole survivor in the regional quarterfinals last week.
Now the Hurricanes face a team that beat them in October.
Manatee faces Sarasota Riverview on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium. The Rams edged Manatee 21-14 last month. It was one of two losses for the Canes this season.
The Rams eliminated Palmetto, 49-20, in the Class 4S playoffs last week, while top-seeded Venice beat Lakewood Ranch 53-6. In Class 3S, Parrish Community’s first playoff appearance in program history ended with a 42-0 loss to Naples.
Here’s a look at Friday’s game:
Manatee vs. Sarasota Riverview
Swipe below for scores involving Bradenton-area programs: