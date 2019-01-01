Live Updates on the New Horizons Flyby of Ultima Thule

New Horizons spacecraft has sends back the first images of Ultima’s shape ahead of its historic flyby.

The first day of the new year has already delivered on a historic moment in science. Just hours into the first day of 2019, the New Horizons spacecraft was confirmed to have made its historic flyby of the mysterious Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule without issue.

New Horizons is moving faster than 30,000 miles an hour, meaning that its zip past the strange object really needed to be pulled off without even the slightest interference. After a slight course correction in mid-December, the spacecraft has done just that. New Horizons is now set to beam back some pretty important data, with some updates expected in the coming hours.

“What we’ll very soon learn about this primordial building block of our solar system will exponentially expand our knowledge of this relatively unknown third region of space,” New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern, of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, said in a statement ahead of the spacecraft’s historic moment.



It will take 20 months, according to NASA, for New Horizons to send back all of its data. But NASA will be sharing updates throughout the day, so be sure to check back for more exciting New Horizons news.

And to follow along in real time, check out NASA’s live coverage here:





