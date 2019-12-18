House Democrats approve rules for debate on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON – The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to debate the rules governing the floor debate about whether to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The committee debate, which started Tuesday morning, could last hours, as lawmakers debate issues such as how long the floor debate should last, which committees should have members debate on the floor and whether proposals for amendments should be allowed. The floor debate, which will be only the third time in history that the chamber debates impeachment recommendations from the Judiciary Committee against a president, is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The Judiciary Committee recommended two articles of impeachment Friday, after party-line votes with Democrats supporting the charges and Republicans opposing them. The debate in the Rules Committee and on the floor could be just as polarized.

After passing the rules for the debate on the articles of impeachment, the House Rules Committee adjourned. The full House is expected to convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin their debate.

House Democrats approve rules for six hours of debate on articles of impeachment

Following a day of deliberation, the House Rules Committee voted along party lines to pass rules for the debate on impeachment articles.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., introduced the rules, which allow for six hours of debate on the articles of impeachment, which will be voted on and argued separately.

Under the rules, the Judiciary Committee will determine which member speaks, and the rules also allow for a resolution appointing an impeachment manager to be introduced tomorrow.

The Rules Committee voted down an amendment from Rep. Tom Cole, R-Ok., the top Republican on the committee, that would have allowed for twelve hours of debate.

Democrats also voted down another amendment that could have allowed Republicans to delay impeachment proceedings by introducing procedural amendments.

As proceedings concluded, Cole applauded the “fair, civil” proceedings of the Rules Committee and applauded the chairman even though he opposed impeachment.

“We clearly disagree,” he said,” but you allowed everybody to have their say.”

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said impeachment will “Define our democracy from here on out”

“For me, I will leave here today with a clear conscience,” he concluded.

McCarthy expects GOP to stay united

House Republican leaders said they expected to stay united ahead of Wednesday’s vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., denounced the impeachment as the “weakest, thinnest, and fastest impeachment in American history.”

He said it was “not hard at all” to whip Republican members.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said the “only bipartisan vote tomorrow will be against impeachment.”

Asked about Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s, D-N.J., pending party change, McCarthy noted the rarity of a move from the majority to the minority and said Van Drew “will make a public announcement sometime soon.”

“We welcome Congressman Van Drew,” he added.

Proposed amendment targets Obama, Holder and Fast and Furious investigation

At least one Rules amendment seems likely to be proposed. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., has had an amendment pending all day. The amendment seeks to note within the articles that if the same standard of obstruction of Congress had applied to former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder, they too would have been vulnerable to impeachment for defiance of a lawful subpoena from the committee then known as Oversight and Government Reform related to the Fast and Furious investigation.

Pelosi: 'The facts have made clear that the President abused his power'