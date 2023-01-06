42

Live updates: McCarthy picks up fresh support in shift in momentum for House speaker bid

Candy Woodall, David Jackson, Ella Lee and Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON— Kevin McCarthy finally picked up some momentum Friday, winning at least a half-dozen new votes on the week's 12th ballot and getting closer to the majority he needs to claim the speaker's job.

Two years after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters, the House GOP is in turmoil as Republicans struggle to elect a House speaker. But the tide may finally be turning for McCarthy as some Republicans shifted their votes as the battle for speaker grinded on.

Latest developments:

  • House speaker election drags on: A group of Republican defectors led by the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus have stymied the election of a House speaker by refusing to vote for the party's House leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy. A 12th vote was planned for Friday.

  • House GOP agenda on hold until speaker chosen: After two years of Democratic control in both chambers, allowing for an 18-month congressional investigation into the Capitol attack, the GOP has vowed to fight back on narratives around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, COVID-19 and Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. But without a speaker of the House, the party remains in political purgatory.

  • House honoring January 6 anniversary: Before the House reconvened Friday, Democrats and Republicans remembered the Jan. 6 anniversary in press conferences to honor those mpacted by the violent attack two years ago.

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gaetz nominates Jordan, saying 'McCarthy doesn't have the votes'

After stating that Rep. Kevin McCarthy would still not have enough backing for the role of speaker, Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated Rep. Jim Jordan in the twelfth round of voting.

"Mr. McCarthy doesn't have the votes today. He will not have the votes tomorrow. And he will not have the votes next week, next month, next year," Gaetz said.

In his address, Gaetz called the Ohio Rep. "the Lebron James of fundraising." Gaetz had previously nominated Jordan on the first day of voting, despite Jordan consistently casting his own vote for McCarthy in each round. Jordan was not nominated again Wednesday or Thursday.

-- Savannah Kuchar

Clyburn evokes Jan. 6 when nominating Jeffries

South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn was the first lawmaker to remind colleagues about the 2-year anniversary of the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol when rising to nominate colleague Hakeem Jeffries for the speakership.

“Exactly two years ago today our resolve was tested when a violent mob of insurrections attacked our Capitol, threatened the integrity of this democracy and undermined our Constitution,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers honored those impacted, injured and killed during the riot.

Clyburn, a veteran Democratic leader, also bemoaned how the chaos of the week has paralyzed Congress, saying Jeffries is “prepared to lead” and will protect democracy.

The 212 House Democrats have remained united behind Jeffries, of New York, during the entire saga.

Phillip M. Bailey

McCarthy backer laments “dentistry of last few days”

In re-nominating McCarthy for the speaker's job, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Cal., opened Day Four with a vivid and painful metaphor for the process.

The "dentistry of last few days” has been painful for everybody, Garcia said ahead of a 12th ballot in the speaker's race.

Republicans are still trying to drill down to a resolution.

David Jackson

Most of McCarthy’s detractors received campaign money from him

Thirteen of the 20 people who keep voting against Kevin McCarthy for speaker received campaign money this cycle from McCarthy’s political action committee, Majority Committee PAC, according to records from the Federal Election Commission.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2023/01/06/kevin-mccarthy-campaign-money-speaker-race/10996257002/

They include Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, leader of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Byron Donalds of Florida, who at first voted for McCarthy but then switched his vote, and ended up becoming a candidate for speaker himself.

Seven of the 20 received no money from McCarthy’s main fundraising PACs. They include Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

— Erin Mansfield

House speakership still undecided

As the first week of the 118th Congress comes to a close, a House speaker has not yet been selected.

Though House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has consistently won a majority of Republican votes, some 20 conservatives refuse to cast votes in his favor, preferring candidates like Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., or Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla. Without those votes, McCarthy is short of the votes needed to win the powerful position.

Democrats have remained united around leader Hakeem Jeffries, all 212 voting in his favor in all 10 votes.

The situation has left Congress stymied, since no member of the House of Representatives can be sworn in and no rules can be adopted until someone is selected for the role.

– Ella Lee

What to expect on Day 4

When the House gavels in at noon Friday, it will become evident if Thursday negotiations were fruitful for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy who has lost 11 consecutive votes for speaker.

Lawmakers and political analysts in both parties discussed last night the possibility of a deal that could appease 20 rebels in his right flank and whether at least 16 of them would be swayed to McCarthy’s side.

On the fourth day of a new Congress without a speaker and sworn-in members, all eyes will be on the competing GOP factions of McCarthy and his 200 allies and his 20 detractors led by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Chip Roy, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs.

The math allows McCarthy to lose four of the 20 in his bid for speaker. But after days of a cumbersome process, any movement to his side would be seen as a huge momentum shift for the caucus leader.

It’s possible a historic 12th vote could begin at noon, or some members could push for an adjournment until Monday, leaving Congress without a House speaker or sworn-in representatives for the weekend. McCarthy is not in favor of adjourning for the weekend and has said the House shouldn't leave if its work isn't done.

“Progress” has been the magic word all week, with both McCarthy allies and opponents telling reporters an agreement was near.

Friday could prove them right or wrong.

-- Candy Woodall

House to honor Jan. 6 anniversary

Before the House reconvenes Friday, Democrats and Republicans will remember the Jan. 6 anniversary in press conferences to honor those who were killed, injured and impacted by the violent attack two years ago.

At 9:30 a.m. on the House Triangle, Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Dean Phillips of Minnesota will mark the anniversary and highlight the recently passed Electoral Count Reform Act they say “will help preserve the integrity of our elections and protect democracy.”

At 10 a.m. on the House steps, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will hold a bipartisan remembrance with Republicans, recognizing two years since the attack.

Many House members serving today were there on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob stormed the Capitol.

-- Candy Woodall

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House floor on Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington.
