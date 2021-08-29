Live Updates: Hurricane Ida strengthens into a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm just hours before expected landfall

The probable path of Hurricane Ida's storm center, heading into Louisiana and hitting parts of Tennessee and Mississippi along the way. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Ida, which is now a Category 4 storm, is barreling toward the Gulf Coast.

Ida is the fourth hurricane and ninth named storm of 2021.

Louisiana hospitals are already near capacity with COVID-19 patients as Ida enters the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Ida passed through Cuba on Friday and is forecasted to make landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi on August 29, the same day Hurricane Katrina struck the area 16 years ago.

The center of Ida is projected to move across the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and early Sunday, make landfall along the coast of Louisiana Sunday afternoon or evening, and continue inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi on Monday, according to a public advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ida marks the ninth named storm of 2021 and the fourth storm to develop into a hurricane. As Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, Louisiana hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, with approximately 68% of state hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds filled, according to The Daily Advertiser's hospital capacity table.

Hurricane Ida strengthens into Category 4 storm

Wind speeds are expected to be most severe when the storm makes landfall in Louisiana. National Hurricane Center

Ida has strengthened into a Category 4 just hours before it's expected to touch down in Louisiana.

An update from the National Hurricane Center said Ida is projected to bring maximum sustained winds of up to 150 mph. There's also the threat of "extremely life-threatening inundation of 9 feet or greater above ground level is possible somewhere within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the coast of Mississippi."

The storm is moving toward Louisiana at a rate of 15 mph.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft has found Ida has strengthened into a major hurricane

A Hurricane Hunter Gulfstream IV-SP (G-IV) aircraft, warms up its engines before takeoff from MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011. The crew of the aircraft fly to the eye of hurricanes and gather data. AP Photo/John Raoux

At 1 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) released a public advisory for Ida stating that an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft found the storm has strengthened into a "major hurricane."

"Although landfall is not expected for about 18 hours, impacts will begin well before that time. Tropical-storm-force winds are likely to begin overnight, therefore, all preparations to protect life and property must be rushed to completion," NHC's forecast discussion said.

Although Ida has continued to move steadily northwest, its new track forecast is just a little to the east of the previous one, according to NHC's forecast discussion.

National Weather Service says parts of Louisiana may be 'uninhabitable for weeks or months'

People walk down Canal Street past a boarded up CVS Pharmacy in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 28, 2021 before the arrival of Hurricane Ida. Owners were boarding up their shops and evacuations were underway on August 28, 2021 as Hurricane Ida was on a path to hit New Orleans 16 years to the day the southern US city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Around 11 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service New Orleans issued a statement that certain parts of Louisiana may be uninhabitable for extended periods, potentially for weeks or months.

Powerful storm surges, wind, and flooding may result in structural damage to buildings, considerable floating debris, beach erosion, and flooded roads, according to the statement.

"The time is to prepare and evacuate is coming to an end quickly. Do so now or shelter in place. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return," the statement said.

Over 1,400 incarcerated individuals jailed in southern Louisiana parishes have been relocated ahead of Ida landfall

Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman told New Orleans' WDSU that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections and the Louisiana Sheriff's Task Force facilitated the transport of more than 1,400 inmates Saturday afternoon to state prison facilities before Ida makes landfall.

835 inmates from Orleans Parish and another 600 inmates from Plaquemines Parish were evacuated, WDSU reported. Gusman said that 22 of the individuals in custody tested positive for COVID-19 and were separated and transported for treatment by medical contractor Wellpath Care, according to WDSU.

President Joe Biden discusses Hurricane Ida preparations with FEMA, National Hurricane Center

US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual briefing by Federal Emergency Management Agency officials on preparations for Hurricane Ida, in the South Court auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2021. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

National Hurricane Center Director Kenneth Graham briefed Biden on Saturday about Ida's projected path. Graham said Ida "will likely be very strong and destructive, with dangerous, life-threatening storm surge and significant rainfall that would impact both coastal and inland areas," according to a White House briefing.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined a videoconference with Biden from the National Response Coordination Center to discuss evacuation efforts and concerns about widespread power outages, the briefing said.

Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for Louisiana on Friday, authorizing federal assistance for all of the state's 64 parishes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards warns Hurricane Ida will be the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since the 1850s

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to update the public on FEMA's disaster recover and temporary housing programs on August 19, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to evacuate north of Baton Rouge and west of Lafayette as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, WAFB Channel 9 reported.

On August 26, Edwards declared a state of emergency and sent President Joe Biden a letter asking for direct federal assistance in response to Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 storm, which Edwards told WAFB will be the strongest storm to hit the state since the 1850s, is forecast to make landfall late Sunday with wind speeds up to 110 mph.

