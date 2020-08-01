Live updates: Hurricane Isaias heads to Florida, East Coast

Hurricane Isaias, a Category 1 storm, delivered torrential rains and high winds to the Bahamas Friday and is headed to Florida according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict the storm will travel northwest and arrive in southeast Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

Parts of the state could see two to four inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of six inches, according to the current forecast.

"These rainfall amounts could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas," the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he has declared a state of emergency in every coastal county on the east side of the state from Miami-Dade to Nassau Counties.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to impact parts of coastal Virginia starting on Monday.

7:53 a.m.: Hurricane Isaias has winds of 85 mph, approaching Florida later today.

Hurricane Isais remains a Category 1 storm sustaining winds of 80 mph. The hurricane's eye is near Andros Island Bahamas. Isaias is expected to move through the Bahamas today and near Florida tonight into Sunday.

Forecasts warn of a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rains are a main concern as Isaias nears the Florida coast. The storm is expected to run up the East Coast and impact the Carolinas, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast. Significant rainfall in the Carolinas and the major Northeast cities is expected.

