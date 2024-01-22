LIVE UPDATES: Will the ice melt today? Will schools open again? Get the latest

Today is the day temperatures rise above freezing in East Tennessee. The projected high of 42 degrees in Knoxville because road conditions should improve and sidewalks might become walkable again - hopefully.

Heat from the sun will help even melt ice even before the thermometer tops 32 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeanie McDermott told Knox News.

Icy side roads that were never plowed could be some of the first surfaces to melt due to tire friction and exhaust.

If the snow doesn't all melt today, McDermott said, it's likely to melt Tuesday. Life will start to get back to normal.

Today's closures, cancelations and delays

Many East Tennessee school districts are closed or delayed. Get the list here.

Knox County libraries are closed.

Knox County Criminal Court will open at 10 a.m.

Today's Advance Knox Workshop, Beer Board, Commission and Zoning meetings have been postponed.

Knoxville city office and the City-County Building open at 10 a.m.

KAT is operating on severe snow routes (only on Kingston Pike, Western Avenue, Broadway, Magnolia Avenue and Chapman Highway routes) during regular hours. KAT will switch to regular Snow Routes if road conditions improve. Updates at KATbus.com.

University of Tennessee classes are canceled today.

The next weather worry is flooding

The National Weather Service advised that melting snow and ice will saturate the ground starting today, and rain and thunderstorms expected this week could cause East Tennessee streams and rivers to flood.

Its latest hazardous weather outlook says "several rounds of showers and possibly thunderstorms will move through the area" starting the evening of Jan. 23.

