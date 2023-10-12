Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll nears 2,400, including 25 U.S. citizens
At least 25 Americans have died in Israel since Hamas launched its assault last weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
The U.S. government previously said they're working to repatriate any U.S. citizens who want to leave Israel.
Nearly 2,400 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, prompting Netanyahu to declare war and form an emergency government and wartime Cabinet.
Map of Israel and Palestinian territories
• The Israeli death toll has risen to 1,200, including 189 soldiers, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
• At least 1,100 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, with more than 5,399 others injured, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
• At least 25 U.S. citizens were among those killed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
At least 25 American citizens killed says Blinken
The Secretary of State confirmed that at least 25 Americans have been killed in Israel.
Blinken denounces Hamas and reassures Israel
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Israeli prime minister that America will always be by Israel's side, "as long as America exists."
During his speech, Blinken also denounced the "countless acts of terror" committed by Hamas in Israel since Saturday. "The brutality brings to mind the worst of ISIS...babies slaughtered," Blinken said, repeating unverified claims that Hamas had beheaded children.
American death toll rises again
At least 25 U.S. citizens have now died in Israel since Hamas launched its assault on Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Thursday. That's up from 22 on Wednesday.
Hamas should be 'crushed,' says Israeli PM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give statements to the media inside the Kirya, which houses the Israeli Defense Ministry, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on Thursday. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Palestinian resistance militant group Hamas should be treated like ISIS and "crushed."
Speaking at a press conference alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Netanyahu condemned Hamas for their "glorification of evil" and said that countries that harbor Hamas militants should be "sanctioned." Blinken's visit to Israel was "another tangible example of America's unequivocal support for Israel," the Israeli prime minister said.
He went on to thank the American people for their "unequivocal support for Israel."
"Thanks for standing with Israel today, tomorrow and always."
Blinken, Netanyahu speak in Israel
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are giving a joint press briefing in Israel right now.
Rescuers in Gaza are running out of fuel and equipment
The New York Times reports on deteriorating conditions in Gaza amid indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes:
"Israeli official have defended the airstrikes — an intense bombardment that has hit hospitals, schools and mosques — saying that Hamas uses civilian buildings for military purposes.
But the strikes have spared no one, and for the emergency workers with the Palestinian Red Crescent, they have turned Gaza into a 'nightmare,' [paramedic Amir] Ahmed said.
Rescuers, emergency workers and doctors are struggling to reach and save people buried under the rubble from the Israeli airstrikes, with power now cut, fuel supplies close to running out and the onslaught from the air making movement dangerous. ...
On Wednesday afternoon, electricity in the blockaded Gaza Strip went out after the only power station there shut down ... Al-Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip’s largest medical complex, has enough fuel to power its backup generators for another four days at most, its director said on Wednesday.
'If electricity stops, our hospitals will become nothing but mass graves,' the director, Dr. Muhammad Abu Salima, said."
What's next in the Israel-Hamas war?
Some 150 Israelis were seized by Hamas militants in Saturday’s massive surprise attack.
Christopher Costa, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, tells Politico that this unfolding hostage crisis represents the "ultimate strategic dilemma for Israel" — and explains why the world should "prepare for a long war":
"I want to see the West Bank stay stable. I want to see the Palestinian Authority step up. I want to caution Israeli settlers in the West Bank to remain calm. Terrorists want to cause an overreaction. Passions have come unleashed. So what I want to see is a proportional response, that destroys Hamas leadership and rank and file to the extent they can, just like the U.S. went after al Qaeda. And yet, I want to see a limited response so that civilians, to the extent that they can be protected, can be protected. The problem is, Hamas will hide among civilians.
The worst case scenario is Iran and Syria get involved more directly, or Hezbollah in the north. That’s what I’m very concerned with. But I think there are possibilities in the next 30, 60, 90 days, where this can be de-escalated. A lot depends on what Iran does. A lot depends on what happens in the north. I think this is likely going to be a protracted conflict over months, not weeks."
Biden says reports of Hamas 'terrorists beheading children' have been 'confirmed'
Addressing a roundtable of Jewish leaders in Washington, D.C., President Biden seemed to verify reports that have been swirling since the weekend of Hamas fighters decapitating young Israelis.
"I have been doing this a long time," Biden said Wednesday. “I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.”
The president was likely referring to new details that have been emerging as Israeli soldiers regain control of areas near Gaza that came under attack over the weekend — chiefly Kfar Aza, a kibbutz just across some fields from the border.
Earlier Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Maj. Libby Weiss told CBS News that more than one of the Israeli soldiers who first reached Kfar Aza reported finding "beheaded children of varying ages, ranging from babies to slightly older children," along with adults who had also been dismembered.
Elsewhere, the IDF has declined to independently confirm similar reports, claiming it would be "disrespectful for the dead.”"
"When we were there, all the bodies were in body bags," a military spokesman told the Intercept. "We couldn't see it with our own eyes."
But Yossi Landau, a civilian emergency responder, told CBS that he saw children and babies who had been beheaded.
According to CBS, emergency responders like Landau "broke down in tears" when recalling such atrocities, despite "years of experience doing the grim work of recovering bodies."
Biden: 'I have not given up hope' on bringing hostages home
President Biden at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room in the White House complex on Wednesday. (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Biden said Hamas's attack on Israel was the deadliest against the Jews since the Holocaust, calling it a "campaign of pure cruelty" on Wednesday while speaking with Jewish community leaders at a White House roundtable event.
Biden said his administration is "working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying efforts to advise and assist in recovery efforts." He said there's a lot the U.S. is doing for the hostage crisis, but said, "If I told you, I wouldn't be able to get them home."
During his remarks he also reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to Israel's security and the safety of the Jewish people, calling it "unshakable."
Netanyahu says Hamas militants beheaded soldiers and raped women in attack on Israel
In a televised address Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that some of the most harrowing accounts of Hamas's recent atrocities against Israelis are true.
"We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head," Netanyahu said, according to the Associated Press. "Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded."
Netanyahu spoke shortly after joining with a top political rival to form a wartime Cabinet overseeing the clash with Hamas. The prime minister vowed to "crush and eliminate" the militant group, whose fighters he described as "wild animals," "barbarians" and "worse than ISIS."
"Every Hamas member is a dead man," Netanyahu said.
Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Netanyahu, said earlier on Wednesday that babies and toddlers were found with their "heads decapitated" in Kfar Aza, according to CNN.
In response, Hamas spokesman and senior official Izzat al-Risheq claimed in a statement Wednesday that reports of "members of the Palestinian resistance behead[ing] children and attack[ing] women" were "lies" with "no evidence to support" them.
Cover thumbnail photo: Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images