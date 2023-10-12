Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll nears 2,400, including 25 U.S. citizens

At least 25 Americans have died in Israel since Hamas launched its assault last weekend, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The U.S. government previously said they're working to repatriate any U.S. citizens who want to leave Israel.

Nearly 2,400 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed, with thousands of others injured, since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, prompting Netanyahu to declare war and form an emergency government and wartime Cabinet.

