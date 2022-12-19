Live updates: Jan. 6 committee holds final hearing to weigh potential crimes in Capitol attack

Congress' 18-month investigation into former President Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack will come to a close this week, with the final meeting of the House panel investigating the attack set to take place Monday.

Committee members have suggested that the former president could face criminal charges for the attack. The committee will vote on whether to make non-binding criminal referrals to the Justice Department Monday.

When does the hearing start?

The House Jan. 6 committee will meet Monday at 1 p.m..

How to watch today's hearing

USA TODAY will livestream the hearing on its YouTube channel. C-SPAN will broadcast, as will other outlets such ABC, NBC and CBS.

What will Monday's hearing cover?

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that Monday's hearing will include votes on criminal recommendations and the committee's final report.

In addition to criminal referrals, the panel could make recommendations to state bar associations about lawyers, to the Federal Election Commission about campaign violations and to the House Ethics Committee about lawmakers, Thompson said.

When will the Jan. 6 committee's final report be published?

The panel's final report is set to be published Monday though key materials such as transcripts of witness interviews conducted behind closed doors could be released later this week.

What happened at the last Jan. 6 committee hearing?

Testimony and video evidence revealed during the Jan. 6 committee hearing in October showed congressional leaders pleading for help while the Capitol attack was ongoing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reacted to the violence at the Capitol in previously unreleased – and dramatic – footage, saying the attack was "all at the instigation of the president of the United States," and an aide testified that, during the attack, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy told Trump the rioters were "your people."

Contributing: Bart Jansen

