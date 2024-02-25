Live updates: Joey Logano dropped to rear for NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race from Atlanta Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.
1:30 p.m.: In addition to Logano serving a pass-through penalty, Chase Elliott has been dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments.
1:25 p.m.: Timing info for today, from NASCAR: the invocation begins at 3 p.m. Georgia-based country artist Mary Kate Farmer will perform the national anthem at 3:01. Legendary PRN broadcaster Doug Rice, who is retiring after this season, will give command at 3:08. Honorary starter Eric Izquierdo of Intouch Financial Group will wave the green flag at 3:19 p.m.
1:23 p.m.: Joey Logano has been dropped to the rear to start today’s race. His “gloves do not meet SFI specification,” NASCAR said, and more penalties could come Tuesday. Logano, the two-time Cup champion, qualified on the front row and will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag.
1 p.m.: Good afternoon from Atlanta Motor Speedway! The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the second time this season, set to go green just past 3 p.m. on FOX.
Who’s going to win?
Joey Logano, who won last year’s race at Atlanta and will start Sunday’s race on the front row, is currently the favorite to win at +900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott (+1000), Kyle Larson (+1000), Brad Keselowski (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100) round out the drivers with the best odds.
Charlotte Observer reporter Shane Connuck is picking Ryan Blaney to get his first win of 2024. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion — who starts in the sixth position — boasts six Top 10 finishes in his previous seven races here, including a win three years ago. Some of the sport’s best drivers have won at Atlanta, from William Byron to Jimmie Johnson to Dale Earnhardt. Many of them own multiple victories at the 1.54-mile track, and I’m predicting Blaney will be the latest.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta
Race: Ambetter Health 400
Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Ga.)
Date: Sunday
Time: 3 p.m.
Purse: $9,137,793
TV: FOX, 2 p.m.
Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60; Stage 2 ends on Lap 160; Final Stage ends on Lap 260.
Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
Michael McDowell
34
2
Joey Logano
22
3
Kyle Busch
8
4
Todd Gilliland
38
5
Kyle Larson
5
6
Ryan Blaney
12
7
Chris Buescher
17
8
Austin Cindric
2
9
Chase Briscoe
14
10
Austin Dillon
3
11
William Byron
24
12
Martin Truex Jr.
19
13
Denny Hamlin
11
14
Josh Berry
4
15
Noah Gragson
10
16
Harrison Burton
21
17
Alex Bowman
48
18
Bubba Wallace
23
19
Tyler Reddick
45
20
Ryan Preece
41
21
Ross Chastain
1
22
Christopher Bell
20
23
Daniel Suarez
99
24
Brad Keselowski
6
25
Ty Gibbs
54
26
Daniel Hemric
31
27
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
28
Chase Elliott
9
29
Zane Smith
71
30
Josh Williams
16
31
Justin Haley
51
32
Corey LaJoie
7
33
Kaz Grala
15
34
John Hunter Nemechek
42
35
Carson Hocevar
77
36
BJ McLeod
78
37
Erik Jones
43