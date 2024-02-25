Live updates: Joey Logano dropped to rear for NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race from Atlanta Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.

1:30 p.m.: In addition to Logano serving a pass-through penalty, Chase Elliott has been dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

1:25 p.m.: Timing info for today, from NASCAR: the invocation begins at 3 p.m. Georgia-based country artist Mary Kate Farmer will perform the national anthem at 3:01. Legendary PRN broadcaster Doug Rice, who is retiring after this season, will give command at 3:08. Honorary starter Eric Izquierdo of Intouch Financial Group will wave the green flag at 3:19 p.m.

1:23 p.m.: Joey Logano has been dropped to the rear to start today’s race. His “gloves do not meet SFI specification,” NASCAR said, and more penalties could come Tuesday. Logano, the two-time Cup champion, qualified on the front row and will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag.

1 p.m.: Good afternoon from Atlanta Motor Speedway! The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the second time this season, set to go green just past 3 p.m. on FOX.

Who’s going to win?

Joey Logano, who won last year’s race at Atlanta and will start Sunday’s race on the front row, is currently the favorite to win at +900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott (+1000), Kyle Larson (+1000), Brad Keselowski (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100) round out the drivers with the best odds.

Charlotte Observer reporter Shane Connuck is picking Ryan Blaney to get his first win of 2024. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion — who starts in the sixth position — boasts six Top 10 finishes in his previous seven races here, including a win three years ago. Some of the sport’s best drivers have won at Atlanta, from William Byron to Jimmie Johnson to Dale Earnhardt. Many of them own multiple victories at the 1.54-mile track, and I’m predicting Blaney will be the latest.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

Race: Ambetter Health 400

Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Ga.)

Date: Sunday

Time: 3 p.m.

Purse: $9,137,793

TV: FOX, 2 p.m.

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60; Stage 2 ends on Lap 160; Final Stage ends on Lap 260.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch (7) celebrates after winning the Fr8 208 on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400

Position Driver Car Number 1 Michael McDowell 34 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Kyle Busch 8 4 Todd Gilliland 38 5 Kyle Larson 5 6 Ryan Blaney 12 7 Chris Buescher 17 8 Austin Cindric 2 9 Chase Briscoe 14 10 Austin Dillon 3 11 William Byron 24 12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 13 Denny Hamlin 11 14 Josh Berry 4 15 Noah Gragson 10 16 Harrison Burton 21 17 Alex Bowman 48 18 Bubba Wallace 23 19 Tyler Reddick 45 20 Ryan Preece 41 21 Ross Chastain 1 22 Christopher Bell 20 23 Daniel Suarez 99 24 Brad Keselowski 6 25 Ty Gibbs 54 26 Daniel Hemric 31 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 28 Chase Elliott 9 29 Zane Smith 71 30 Josh Williams 16 31 Justin Haley 51 32 Corey LaJoie 7 33 Kaz Grala 15 34 John Hunter Nemechek 42 35 Carson Hocevar 77 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 Erik Jones 43