Live updates: Joey Logano dropped to rear for NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta

Shane Connuck
·3 min read
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup race from Atlanta Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.

1:30 p.m.: In addition to Logano serving a pass-through penalty, Chase Elliott has been dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments.

1:25 p.m.: Timing info for today, from NASCAR: the invocation begins at 3 p.m. Georgia-based country artist Mary Kate Farmer will perform the national anthem at 3:01. Legendary PRN broadcaster Doug Rice, who is retiring after this season, will give command at 3:08. Honorary starter Eric Izquierdo of Intouch Financial Group will wave the green flag at 3:19 p.m.

1:23 p.m.: Joey Logano has been dropped to the rear to start today’s race. His “gloves do not meet SFI specification,” NASCAR said, and more penalties could come Tuesday. Logano, the two-time Cup champion, qualified on the front row and will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag.

1 p.m.: Good afternoon from Atlanta Motor Speedway! The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track for the second time this season, set to go green just past 3 p.m. on FOX.

Who’s going to win?

Joey Logano, who won last year’s race at Atlanta and will start Sunday’s race on the front row, is currently the favorite to win at +900 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott (+1000), Kyle Larson (+1000), Brad Keselowski (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100) round out the drivers with the best odds.

Charlotte Observer reporter Shane Connuck is picking Ryan Blaney to get his first win of 2024. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion — who starts in the sixth position — boasts six Top 10 finishes in his previous seven races here, including a win three years ago. Some of the sport’s best drivers have won at Atlanta, from William Byron to Jimmie Johnson to Dale Earnhardt. Many of them own multiple victories at the 1.54-mile track, and I’m predicting Blaney will be the latest.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

  • Race: Ambetter Health 400

  • Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Ga.)

  • Date: Sunday

  • Time: 3 p.m.

  • Purse: $9,137,793

  • TV: FOX, 2 p.m.

  • Streaming: FOX Sports

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 400 miles (260 laps)

  • Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60; Stage 2 ends on Lap 160; Final Stage ends on Lap 260.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch (7) celebrates after winning the Fr8 208 on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Starting lineup for the Ambetter Health 400

Position

Driver

Car Number

1

Michael McDowell

34

2

Joey Logano

22

3

Kyle Busch

8

4

Todd Gilliland

38

5

Kyle Larson

5

6

Ryan Blaney

12

7

Chris Buescher

17

8

Austin Cindric

2

9

Chase Briscoe

14

10

Austin Dillon

3

11

William Byron

24

12

Martin Truex Jr.

19

13

Denny Hamlin

11

14

Josh Berry

4

15

Noah Gragson

10

16

Harrison Burton

21

17

Alex Bowman

48

18

Bubba Wallace

23

19

Tyler Reddick

45

20

Ryan Preece

41

21

Ross Chastain

1

22

Christopher Bell

20

23

Daniel Suarez

99

24

Brad Keselowski

6

25

Ty Gibbs

54

26

Daniel Hemric

31

27

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

28

Chase Elliott

9

29

Zane Smith

71

30

Josh Williams

16

31

Justin Haley

51

32

Corey LaJoie

7

33

Kaz Grala

15

34

John Hunter Nemechek

42

35

Carson Hocevar

77

36

BJ McLeod

78

37

Erik Jones

43