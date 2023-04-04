Live updates: Jurors still needed for Lori Vallow Daybell trial. She faces murder charges

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

After roughly nine hours of jury selection in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial Monday, dozens of people — potential jurors and reporters alike — are back at the Ada County Courthouse.

Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce, Vallow Daybell’s defense team and the prosecution are expected to go through several more rounds of jury groups Tuesday. Roughly 15-person groups were asked questions by the attorneys and Boyce to eliminate any jurors who might have a conflict or bias.

The process will continue until 42 vetted potential jurors have made their way through jury selection, a prosecution spokesperson previously said. So far, 17 people have been selected.

When 42 possible jurors have been selected, they will go through another round of the jury selection process until the two sides decide on 12 jurors and six alternates.

The other potential jurors will be dismissed. About 1,800 people were asked to fill out a 20-page questionnaire before the jury selection process, also known as voir dire, began. It’s unclear how many jurors were called to the courthouse this week.

Most people were excused from jury duty Monday because of the length of the trial and personal obligations, such as work, vacation or taking care of a sick loved one.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — have been charged with first-degree murders in the deaths of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Chad Daybell was accused of first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell was also charged with conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

