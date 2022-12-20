Live updates: Jury continues deliberating ex-cop Aaron Dean’s sentence for manslaughter

The jury will continue deliberating Tuesday morning on the sentence of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean for manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.

Jurors were sequestered overnight after they weighed the decision for about seven hours on Monday without reaching a verdict on whether to sentence Dean to prison time or probation. Under Texas law, they can sentence him to between two and 20 years in prison, but they can choose probation if they decide on a sentence of 10 years or less.

Watch live video here:

Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a window at the back of her home while he and another officer were responding to a concerned neighbor’s call about open doors at the house on East Allen Avenue about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019.

Dean, now 38, resigned from the police department two days after the shooting and was arrested later that night. He was indicted on a charge of murder and was released on bond for three years while awaiting trial.

After hearing five days of testimony, on Thursday the jury convicted him of manslaughter and he was booked into the Tarrant County Jail. The jury took about 13 hours to reach the guilty verdict.

Atatiana Jefferson was 28 years old when she was shot to death by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. This family photo taken in 2018 was submitted as evidence during the testimony of Ashley Carr, Jefferson’s sister, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Worth.

During their closing arguments in the punishment phase of the trial Monday morning, prosecutors asked the jury to give Dean the maximum sentence, while defense attorneys encouraged jurors to recommend probation. By law, the court will have to follow the jury’s recommendation.