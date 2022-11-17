Live updates: Kenneth Smith execution scheduled for 6 p.m.

The American flag seen behind barbed wire at Holman Correctional Facility on Oct. 22, 2019.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Thursday with news about the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, who faces death for his role in the contract killing of Elizabeth Sennett in 1988.

Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Thursday at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, for the contract killing of a preacher's wife. If Smith, 57, is executed, it will be the first death sentence determined by judicial override that Alabama has carried out since it abolished the practice in 2017.

Prosecutors said Smith and two other men killed Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in 1988 after her husband, preacher Charles Sennett Sr., arranged the murder to collect insurance payments for his debts.

Prosecutors said Charles Sennett Sr. hired Billy Gray Williams, one of his tenants, to have his wife killed. Williams recruited John Forrest Parker and Smith, paying them $1,000 each while pocketing $1,000 for himself. Court documents show that Elizabeth Sennett was beaten and stabbed eight times at her home in Cherokee, a rural town in Colbert County.

Charles Sennett Sr. died by suicide a week later after learning he had been named a suspect in the case.

Parker was executed by lethal injection in 2010. In news reports, Parker is quoted in his last words as telling Elizabeth Sennett's sons, "I’m sorry. I don’t ever expect you to forgive me. I really am sorry."

Williams was sentenced to life without parole and died in state custody on Nov. 22, 2020, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Smith's attorneys requested a stay of his execution in the U.S. Middle District of Alabama in August, claiming that complications at recent executions put him at an intolerable risk of cruel and unusual punishment and that he was not fully informed of his option to elect nitrogen hypoxia. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. denied his request for a stay.

Smith later appealed to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. In his application for a stay to the U.S. Supreme Court, Smith's attorneys argued that his death sentence was unconstitutional because he could not be sentenced to death by judicial override today.

Follow the Montgomery Advertisers live updates as the day goes on:

Thursday a.m.: Smith refuses to comply with vein examination

In a court filing Thursday morning, Holman Correctional Facility Warden Terry Raybon said Smith had refused to comply with a vein examination prior to his scheduled execution.

"I am not going to give you all any trouble, but I am not going to participate in this," Smith is said to have told Raybon.

Huffaker had ordered the court to "strictly follow" its execution protocol, which calls for an examination of the condemned inmate's veins in the days before his execution.

"Defendant believes that the inability to conduct the vein examination due to Defendant’s refusal to cooperate with ADOC personnel should not be considered a violation of this Court’s order," Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote.

Alan Eugene Miller, whose scheduled Sept. 22 execution was called off as the execution team failed to set two IVs for the lethal injection, also refused to allow staff to examine his veins before his execution, citing a preliminary injunction barring his execution by lethal injection that was later overturned.

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: U.S. Supreme Court declines to halt execution over 'judicial override'

The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday evening denied Smith's application to stay his execution, clearing the way for his lethal injection Thursday night.

Smith was first convicted in 1989 and sentenced to death. His sentence was overturned on appeal, and a jury in 1996 voted 11-1 to sentence Smith to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial judge overrode the jury's decision and imposed the death penalty.

When Alabama abolished judicial override in 2017, it did not apply to previous sentences.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied the application at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night, a little more than 24 hours before Smith's scheduled execution. The application for a stay was presented to Justice Clarence Thomas who referred the application to the rest of the court. The justices did not provide an explanation of their decision and did not list any dissenting justices.

Smith's attorneys submitted the request for a stay to the court on Monday.

“If Mr. Smith’s trial had occurred today, he could not have been eligible for execution. Nor would he be subject to execution anywhere else in the United States, as every state that once permitted the practice of judicial override has abandoned it,” Smith's attorneys wrote to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.: Smith's attorneys argue before 11th Circuit

Smith's attorney, Robert Grass, argued before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, arguing that difficulties at recent executions and execution attempts made it likely that Alabama would subject Smith to an unnecessarily cruel execution in violation of the Eighth Amendment. The 11th Circuit had not issued a ruling as of Thursday morning.

During oral arguments, one of three judges asked Thomas Wilson, a deputy solicitor general representing the state in Smith's litigation, how many times it could poke an inmate in attempts to establish IV access. Wilson did not provide an answer.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

