Live updates: Kentucky men’s basketball Blue-White Game

Kentucky men’s basketball will hold its annual Blue-White Game on Saturday at Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

All ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

