Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks college basketball

Hoping to shake off a 17-point loss at South Carolina on Tuesday, Kentucky basketball returns to the road Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims are working the broadcast.

Kentucky is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after that 79-62 loss to South Carolina in Columbia. Arkansas is 10-9 overall and 1-5 in the league. Last time out, the Razorbacks lost 77-51 at Ole Miss.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari calls to his players during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

What’s happened to Arkansas basketball? We asked someone who would know.

It’s one of the biggest questions for this Kentucky team. Where is Justin Edwards?

Why a former Kentucky basketball standout decided to make a $1 million donation to UK

How did Big Z do in game two? Zvonimir Ivisic cools off in first game away from home.

Kentucky’s electric offense sputters out big time in South Carolina. ‘We got punked.’