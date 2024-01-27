Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats at Arkansas Razorbacks college basketball
Hoping to shake off a 17-point loss at South Carolina on Tuesday, Kentucky basketball returns to the road Saturday to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims are working the broadcast.
Kentucky is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after that 79-62 loss to South Carolina in Columbia. Arkansas is 10-9 overall and 1-5 in the league. Last time out, the Razorbacks lost 77-51 at Ole Miss.
Ben Roberts, Ryan Hermens and yours truly will be providing updates from Fayetteville. You can follow us individually on Twitter/X at @BenRobertsHL, @ryanhermens and @johnclayiv.
Or you can follow a dedicated Twitter/X list by clicking here.
