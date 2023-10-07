Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs college football
Fresh off a convincing win over Florida, No. 20 Kentucky football travels to Sanford Stadium to take on No. 1-ranked Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN has the television broadcast.
Pregame information
Kentucky (5-0/2-0): With Mark Stoops as head coach, the Wildcats are 0-10 against the Bulldogs. But UK is coming off a 33-14 victory over Florida last weekend in which running back Ray Davis rushed for 280 yards. The Cats opened SEC play the week before with a 38-24 win at Vanderbilt.
Georgia (5-0/2-0): The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs were forced to come from behind in both of their SEC wins. Georgia trailed South Carolina 14-3 at the half before winning 24-14 in Athens on Sept. 16. Last Saturday, Georgia trailed at Auburn 17-10 in the third quarter before rallying for a 27-20 victory.
