Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field
Hoping to rebound from last week’s beatdown at Georgia, No. 24-ranked Kentucky football returns home Saturday to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC East battle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be telecast on the SEC Network.
Pregame information
Kentucky (5-1/2-1): Kentucky got caught in a Bulldogs blitz last week, losing 51-13 to No. 1-ranked Georgia in Athens. It was the first loss of the season for ’ team after a 5-0 start. Stoops is 7-3 versus Missouri as UK’s head coach. That includes a 21-17 victory in Columbia last season.
Missouri (5-1/1-1): Leading 22-7 in the first half, Missouri lost 49-39 to visiting LSU last Saturday. It was the first loss of the season for Eli Drinkwitz’s team after a 5-0 start. Drinkwitz is 1-2 versus Stoops. His Tigers beat UK in 2020, then lost 35-28 in Lexington in 2021 before the loss to the Cats last season.
Kentucky vs. Missouri stat comparisons
The pregame per-game averages for both Kentucky and Missouri heading into Saturday night’s game:
Devin Leary vs. Brady Cook
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary comes into Saturday’s game having completed 92 of 168 passes (54.8%) for 1,257 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Leary is 68th nationally in passer rating at 135.23.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook comes into Saturday’s game having completed 135 of 188 passes (71.8%) for 1,879 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. Cook is ninth nationally in passer rating at 176.46
Here’s a game-by-game breakdown for each quarterback:
