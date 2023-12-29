Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois State Redbirds college basketball

After a Christmas break layoff, John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats return to action on Friday to face the Illinois State Redbirds at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The SEC Network will have the television coverage.

It promises to be a weird game for UK’s leading scorer, Antonio Reeves. The Chicago native played three seasons at Illinois State before transferring to UK prior to the 2022-23 season.

Ben Roberts, Mark Story and Cameron Drummond will be at Rupp covering the action. You can follow them on Twitter/X at @BenRobertsHL and @markcstory and @cdrummond97.

Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves (12) reacts after making a 3-pointer in the first half against Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Illinois State

