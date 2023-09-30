Live updates from Knoxville: South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC football showdown

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers in SEC football action (7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network).

Latest score, game updates

USC vs Tennessee

The Gamecocks take on the Vols in Knoxville.

South Carolina game today, channel

Who: South Carolina (2-2, 1-1 SEC) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1)

Where: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com

