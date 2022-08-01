Live updates: Kristin Smart murder trial resumes after second delay

Witness testimony and evidence is expected to begin Monday morning in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Court proceedings resumed in Monterey County Superior Court after a second delay in the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores, who have been charged in connection to the Cal Poly student’s death.

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of killing of 19-year-old Smart, who disappeared after leaving an off-campus party in May 1996. His 81-year-old father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide her body. The two were arrested in April 2021.

The trial against the Flores men, which is expected to last four months, began in Salinas in July after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled they would likely not receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe is presiding over the case.

Testimony so far has included comments from Smart’s parents, Denise and Stan Smart, and her siblings, Matt and Lindsey Smart. People who attended the party that Smart was at before she vanished have also taken the stand.

On Monday, jurors were expected to hear evidence from the time of Smart’s disappearance, including testimony from partygoers.

Keep checking back with The Tribune throughout Monday for live trial updates.