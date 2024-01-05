Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania’s winter snow storm, travel conditions

Centre County and much of Pennsylvania are bracing for what is expected to be the first major snowstorm of the winter season.

The State College area has seen just under 1 inch of measurable snowfall so far this winter. This weekend’s storm is expected to bring far more to much of central Pennsylvania — just as thousands plan on traveling back to Penn State before its spring semester begins.

This file will update periodically with the latest news regarding the winter storm and its impacts throughout Centre County.

12:30 p.m. Friday: Patton Township declared a snow emergency that will take effect at 3 p.m. Saturday. All vehicles must be removed from township streets until the snow emergency has ended.

10:30 a.m. Friday: The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority said it will start its collection routes at 6 a.m. Saturday in anticipation of afternoon and evening snow.

“If you are to have your trash and recycling out for collection tomorrow, please have it out by 6 a.m. to ensure collection,” the agency wrote in a statement released Friday.

Central Pennsylvania’s snow forecast

According to AccuWeather’s online forecast, snow is expected to begin in the State College area around 10 p.m. Saturday and continue through Sunday evening. Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are expected, but the total amount of precipitation could increase if the storm moves farther north as it crosses Pennsylvania.

There is increasing confidence that the first significant winter storm of 2024 will bring ice and snow from the Southern Appalachians through New England. Hazardous travel is likely into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/IG3dbZN1XL — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 4, 2024

Although the winter storm is not expected to produce much ice, travel conditions may deteriorate heading into Saturday night. That could affect the plans of Penn State students and their families as they return to State College before the spring semester begins Jan. 8.

“If you have to drive and want to avoid the snow, the earlier in the day you can get out, the better,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said Wednesday. “Those traveling long distances from Harrisburg or wherever... it’s going to be snowing down there, too. For a lot of us, we haven’t had to deal with snowy weather traveling-wise in a long time. Take it easy out there later Saturday and Saturday night.”

The National Weather Service’s State College office issued Friday a winter storm warning for much of central and southern Pennsylvania. The notice calls for roughly 4 to 8 inches of snow between Saturday and Sunday morning with some snowfall rates reaching 1-2 inches per hour, likely compromising road conditions and visibility.

Is Penn State making any changes?

In a statement issued Thursday, Penn State said it is monitoring the storm as students and their families make their way back to the University Park campus.

Penn State will reopen its residence halls at 6 a.m. Saturday, two hours before originally planned. Penn State Housing and Food Services is encouraging students to return either Saturday morning or Sunday afternoon to avoid the bulk of the storm.

Information regarding spring semester arrivals and any potential changes is available online at arrival.psu.edu.

Penn State also issued a “midnight clear” for snow removal slated for Friday and Saturday night. The issuance will prohibit parking at all faculty/staff parking lots (including Innovation Park) from midnight Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday and again from midnight Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Meanwhile, the roof levels of all five campus parking decks are now closed and will reopen Monday.

Checking traffic cameras across Pennsylvania

Want to monitor road conditions before heading out in a winter storm? Consider browsing a large network of traffic cameras and live video feeds through 511PA, which manages travel information and traffic alerts for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

You can find cameras at key intersections and highways across Pennsylvania by visiting 511pa.com/cameralisting.aspx. Options are available for major cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, plus State College, Harrisburg, Altoona and even Scranton and the Pocono Mountains.

This screenshot shows a live video feed from 511PA traffic camera located at the intersection of South Atherton Street and West Beaver Avenue in State College.

Locally, traffic cameras and live video feeds are offered for the following routes near State College and Centre County:

Atherton Street

Interstate 180

Interstate 80

Interstate 99

Pennsylvania Route 150

Pennsylvania Route 147

Pennsylvania Route 3014

Pennsylvania Route 45

U.S. Route 15





U.S. Route 219

U.S. Route 220





U.S. Route 255

U.S. Route 322

You should be able to use these cameras and video feeds to briefly examine traffic levels, road conditions and visibility, among other qualities. These feeds, generally labeled by intersection, include multiple vantage points and usually offer streaming video.