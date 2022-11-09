Live updates: Who’s leading Tarrant County district attorney race? Here are latest results

Voters will select either Republican Phil Sorrells or Democrat Tiffany Burks as the new Tarrant County District Attorney by the end election day on Tuesday.

Early voting results put Sorrells at 52.94%and Burks at 47.06%. Check back here for live updates one election results.

Sorrells, a self-described as a conservative Republican, has been a Tarrant County judge in misdemeanor courts for 25 years. His campaign has touted his “tough on crime” platform, including a promise to “aggressively prosecute criminal conduct by illegal aliens.”

Burks has been a prosecuting attorney for 24 years, first as the assistant DA in Fort Bend County and then as the felony court chief and the deputy chief over the office’s criminal division in Tarrant County.

Burks — with her slogan of “people over politics” — has focused on policies that humanize defendants and victims alike. Her platform includes diversion programs “that give people an opportunity to turn their lives around” and a promise to keep communities safe “without over-prosecuting or over-policing.”

On the subject of supporting law enforcement, Sorrells’ has said he will stand against calls to “defund the police” and pursue maximum jail time for criminals. Burks has encouraged community policing and de-escalation training, and promised to “hold those who violate our laws accountable.”

Sharen Wilson, who has been the DA since 2015, endorsed Sorrells, saying she believes he will effectively tackle Tarrant County’s case backlog. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry also endorsed Sorrells.

Burks has been endorsed by Republican and Democratic leaders, including former Republican Judge Louis Sturns and retired District Judge L. Clifford Davis.