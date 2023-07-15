BREAKING: At least 4 dead, shooter at large in Henry County, police say

Authorities are investigating an active shooter situation in Henry County.

Hampton police told Channel 2 Action News that at least four people have been shot and killed.

Police said the shooting happened in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision of Hampton.

Authorities said the suspect is at large and the public should avoid this area.

Authorities said they were looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street. Police did not provide an exact address where the shooting happened.

Police described the shooter as a man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches, and was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone.

He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

The Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Homeland Security, and the Henry County Crime Scene Unit are all assisting Hampton police with this situation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified.

