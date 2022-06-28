Live updates: Wisconsin's Democratic governor vows to grant clemency to any doctors charged under the state's near-total abortion ban following fall of Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights and anti-abortion rights activists fill the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court during a protest in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside on June 25, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.

The 1973 landmark ruling established the constitutional right to an abortion.

Over a dozen states have laws meant to immediately outlaw abortion upon a reversal of Roe.

The Supreme Court last week overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

The opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization threw out the ruling as the nation's highest court sided with Mississippi and other states, which passed restrictive anti-abortion laws.

Immediately after last week's ruling, politicians on both sides of the aisle issued statements — with Republicans praising the Supreme Court and Democrats slamming the decision.

Over a dozen states have "trigger laws" meant to ban abortion immediately upon the overturning of Roe, as the legality of abortion is now left up to state legislatures.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor vows to grant clemency to any doctors charged under the state's near-total abortion ban following fall of Roe v. Wade

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 15, 2022. AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said this weekend that he would offer clemency to any doctors charged under the state's antiquated law banning nearly all abortions, which dates back more than a century.

The 1849 law was enacted long before Roe v. Wade was instated and remained a Wisconsin statute even after the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case rendered it moot. But after the nation's top court overturned Roe on Friday in a 5-4 majority decision, Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban triggered back into effect.

The state's ban makes performing abortions a felony and doctors charged under the statute face up to six years in prison, as well as fines up to $10,000. The law's only exception allows for abortion if it is needed to save the life of the mother. The law does not offer exceptions in instances of rape, incest, or the mother's general health.



Utah judge blocks state's abortion 'trigger law' ban for 14 days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Protesters hold up hand-written signs in Salt Lake City, Utah. Niki Chan Wylie

A Utah judge granted a restraining order that will temporarily block the state's abortion ban from immediately going into effect, allowing doctors to provide abortions for the next 14 days.

The ruling comes after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that granted women the constitutional right to an abortion.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union chapter in Utah filed a lawsuit over the weekend in a bid to block the state's "trigger law," which was set to immediately ban abortion in the state following the SCOTUS ruling, which was leaked last month.



After Roe v. Wade: Doug Mastriano, GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor, now says abortion is a 'distraction'

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, takes part in a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania by leaning into the culture war, using his Facebook live streams to rail against vaccine requirements, "Critical Race Theory," and members of his own party who failed to embrace conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

But this avowed opponent of abortion — who welcomed last week's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade — is now trying to pivot conversations away from the question of reproductive rights, admitting that the issue is a boon to Democrats.

In an interview with Newsmax on Monday, Mastriano was asked to comment on footage of pro-choice protesters who were dispersed by police with tear gas outside the state capitol in Arizona. Mastriano, who himself was on the front lines between police and protesters at the US Capitol on January 6, per video from the day, praised law enforcement for quelling the civil unrest.

But the state senator also didn't really want to talk about it, he said, insisting that "it's all a distraction."



Abortion-ban 'trigger laws' with 'very broad language about when life begins' could disrupt procedures like IVF at a time when fertility rates are declining, experts say

The reversal of Roe v. Wade has raised concerns for experts in the fertility industry who worry language in restrictive laws could limit access to various reproductive services.

While "trigger laws," which were designed to immediately outlaw abortions in 13 states after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, are going into effect, at least six states have also introduced bills that would ban abortions on the basis of fetal "personhood."

"Some of the language in the laws that have been attempted to be introduced are certainly broad enough to at least raise the question of whether they might limit or prevent the use of IVF," Cathy Sakimura, the deputy director and family law director at the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told Insider.

In legislation where "personhood" is defined at conception,there isn't a clear distinction between embryos that are discarded in the case of abortion and those that are discarded at fertility clinics during the in vitro fertilization, advocates said. The ambiguity could lead to physicians being charged for a crime.



Pelosi says House Democrats are looking at legislation to protect personal data in reproductive apps and other actions post-Roe v. Wade

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claps on the House floor as guests are announced as they arrive prior to President Donald Trump arriving and delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday outlined House Democrats' legislative response to Roe v. Wade being overturned, saying her party is looking at codifying a federal right to an abortion.

Pelosi outlined three areas that House Democrats are examining just days after the Supreme Court gutted federal abortion rights, overturning nearly over a half-century of precedent. These are: protecting sensitive data on reproductive health apps, making it clear that states cannot stop people from traveling to seek an abortion, and once again trying to pass a federal law guaranteeing a right to an abortion.

"While this extremist Supreme Court works to punish and control the American people, Democrats must continue our fight to expand freedom in America," Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues. "Doing so is foundational to our oath of office and our fidelity to the Constitution."



Kamala Harris says the White House isn't discussing putting abortion clinics on federal land like AOC suggested

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris, right Andrew Harnik/AP, Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration is not discussing putting abortion clinics on federal lands to bolster abortion access, an idea suggested by prominent progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Harris, in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, said she was "shocked" to see the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade and ending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections on Friday.

"It's one thing when you know something's gonna happen. It's another thing when it actually happens. And I just actually turned to CNN, and I couldn't believe it," Harris said.



Louisiana state judge temporarily blocks 'trigger' abortion ban

Louisiana's 'trigger' abortion ban has been placed on hold by a state judge.

An abortion clinic challenged the state ban — which was set to go into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — as being too vague to be enforced.

The judge in the case temporarily blocked the law from going into effect and set a July 8 hearing date for the case, according to a court order.



GOP House candidate questioned how often rape victims get pregnant

Winner of Tuesday's Republican primary for the 7th district congressional race, Yesli Vega, left, speaks to the crowd along with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin at a restaurant Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Woodbridge, Va. Steve Helber/AP

A Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia questioned whether women who are raped become pregnant, according to audio obtained by Axios Richmond.

Yesli Vega said she wasn't sure how women become pregnant in cases of rape, saying at a campaign event "well, maybe because there's so much going on in the body."

Vega is a sheriff's deputy who won in a crowded GOP primary field to take on Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's 7th District, a highly competitive battleground district in November.



Kristi Noem defends South Dakota's abortion ban, saying her 'heart goes out' to rape and incest victims

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Joe Raedle/Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said her 'heart goes out' to victims of rape and incest, but defended her state's ban on abortions.

Though she said in a Sunday appearance on CBS' "State of the Nation," she sympathizes with assaulted women, Noem added: "What I would say is that I believe that every life is precious."

She went on to confirm that there will be no exceptions to her state's ban — even when a mother's life is at risk.



TikTokers are offering refuge to women seeking abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned

TikTok users are using code to invite people seeking abortions on "camping" or "sightseeing" trips to get around their states' bans.

Canadian TikToker Laurel, who lives on a farm in Southwestern Ontario and posts under the handle @ysebaertacres, offered to let visitors see her cows.

"To my American besties: I live 20 minutes from the Michigan border. If you want to 'come see my cows' for the weekend let me know," she said in a video posted last month when Politico first leaked the court's draft decision. "I can give you a safe space while you recover from 'seeing my cows.' "

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian TikToker @chelsea.tomecek said in a video that she lives 45 minutes away from Niagara Falls, where "there's tons of cool places to go."

The posts often feature hashtags referencing the US court's decision to throw out the constitutional right to an abortion in the country.



Olivia Rodrigo calls out SCOTUS justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade with a rendition of 'F--- You'

Olivia Rodrigo performing at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo on Saturday sent a message to the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, calling them out during her set at the Glastonbury music festival.

Rodrigo invited her guest, British singer Lily Allen, on stage and the pair performed Allen's 2009 song, "Fuck You" — but not before Rodrigo named all five SCOTUS justices who helped gut the landmark ruling that protected abortion rights in America.

"Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury," Rodrigo said. "But I'm also equally as heartbroken over what happened in America yesterday."

Rodrigo told the crowd that the SCOTUS decision infringed on a woman's ability to secure a safe abortion, which she called a basic human right.



After Roe fell, Steve Bannon called for an 'army of the awakened' to 'shatter' Democrats

In a Gettr post, Steve Bannon urged "patriots" to take advantage of the "Roe momentum" to win the MAGA movement a "massive victory" at the midterm elections. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Right-wing figure Steve Bannon has called for an "army of the awakened" to "shatter" the Democratic party in post-Roe America.

Bannon made a post on Gettr on Saturday lauding the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, a controversial decision that has led to abortion being halted in some states.

In his post, Bannon called on "the army of the awakened" to rally and capitalize on the verdict.

"This is the key take-away for MAGA … the pro-abortion movement is shattered and is now turning in on itself — because for 50 years they didn't have to work— the Courts and Regime Media covered for them — now The Abyss," Bannon wrote.

"That's the Democratic Party in November— we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shatter it into a million small pieces," Bannon added, referring to the upcoming midterm elections.



Texas abortion clinic staff describe how patients 'begged for help' when Roe v. Wade was overturned: report

A patient at the Alamo Women's Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio, Texas, is informed by a staff member on Friday that the clinic can no longer provide her with an abortion. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Staff at an abortion clinic in Texas said they had to turn away people seeking abortions away just minutes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Speaking to The 19th, an independent news organization, clinic administrator Andrea Gallegos described how she had to turn away a dozen patients waiting in the lobby of the Alamo Women's Reproductive Services clinic in San Antonio, Texas.

Gallegos told The 19th that she and the clinic's staff had to tell the people gathered that, because of the ruling, "unfortunately, your geographical location affects your bodily autonomy."

Per the outlet, Gallegos described the scene at the clinic as being one of "complete despair," with people screaming, crying, and begging for help.



'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by LAPD during freeway protest for abortion rights

Jodie Sweetin told People that she was "proud" of those who showed up to protest. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Department officers shoved Jodie Sweetin onto the ground of a freeway in Los Angeles on Saturday during an abortion rights protest, video shows.

The "Full House" and "Fuller House" star, wearing all black with a black backpack, can be seen in a video of the incident with a megaphone in hand when a couple of LAPD officers shove her to the ground.

Protesters can be heard yelling "Jodie, you good?" and "What the f*** is wrong with you guys?"

Sweetin is then picked up and the crowd immediately begins to chant "no justice, no peace."



Since the Roe ruling a gynecology clinic in Texas has received increased requests for permanent sterilization: 'I sense that they're scared'

Protesters march during an abortion-rights rally on June 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

A women's health clinic in Austin, Texas, has received dozens of requests for permanent sterilizations after Friday's decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

After the Women's Health Domain closed on Friday evening for the weekend, it received 109 new patient requests, the majority of which were requesting tubal ligation, or permanent sterilization.



The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As political analysts seek to understand the possible impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned on this year's midterm elections, some suggest that data from 2018 may reveal possible trends.

In 2018, following the contentious confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who was accused of sexual assault by Christine Ford — 40 Republican US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates. GOP candidates led in polls taken prior to the hearings and went on to lose in November in 27 of those races, indicating increased mobilization among partisan voters following the hearings.



Lindsey Graham said Alito's abortion opinion was correct for distinguishing Roe from same-sex marriage and contraception rulings

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that Justice Samuel Alito, unlike Justice Clarence Thomas, was correct for saying same-sex marriage and contraception would not be affected by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In his concurring opinion on the ruling, Thomas wrote "we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents" for cases regarding contraceptive access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.



AOC says Supreme Court justices who lied under oath must face consequences for 'impeachable offense'

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday said she believes it's an "impeachable offense" for a Supreme Court justice to lie under oath.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said they felt misled by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch during their individual confirmation hearings. The two senators, both pro-choice, voted to confirm Kavanaugh and Gorsuch because they assured them that they believed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right nationwide, was law.

Both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, however, voted to strike down Roe earlier this week.

Ocasio-Cortez, speaking in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," said she believes the court is facing a "crisis of legitimacy" and justices must face consequences if they lie under oath.

"If we allow Supreme Court nominees to lie under oath and secure lifetime appointments to the highest court of the land and then issue, without basis," she said, "we must see that through. There must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and a hostile takeover of our democratic institutions."



Elizabeth Warren: Supreme Court 'set a torch' to the last of its legitimacy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the US Supreme Court has lost all legitimacy following the rollback of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that made abortion a constitutional right nationwide.

Speaking on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, Warren suggested that Republicans have tried to stack the Supreme Court with justices who would be against abortion.

"The Republicans have been very overt about trying to get people through the court who didn't have a published record on Roe, but who they knew — wink wink nod nod — were going to be extremist on the issue of Roe v. Wade." Warren said. "And that is exactly what we have ended up with."

"This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had," Warren continued. "They just took the last of it and set a torch to it with the Roe v. Wade opinion."



An abortion clinic in North Dakota has raised more than $500,000 in two days to fund its move to Minnesota

Activists march along Constitution Avenue to the US Supreme Court on May 14, 2022. Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images

An abortion clinic based in North Dakota has raised more than $550,000 to fund its move in the two days since the Supreme Court's decision to roll back Roe v. Wade.

The Red River Women's Clinic of Fargo, North Dakota, set up a GoFundMe to assist with a planned move to Moorhead, Minnesota. North Dakota is one of the at least 13 states that has a "trigger" law, which immediately bans abortions following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

But moving out of North Dakota means there will no longer be an operating abortion clinic in the state.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade will 'exacerbate the mental health crisis' in the US, American Psychological Association says

Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window. - stock photo Alvaro Medina Jurado/ Getty Images

The American Psychological Association warned on Friday that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will exacerbate mental health in the United States.

Research suggests that "adding barriers to accessing abortion services may increase symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression," APA President Frank C. Wornell said in a statement.

"We are alarmed that the justices would nullify Roe despite decades of scientific research demonstrating that people who are denied abortions are more likely to experience higher levels of anxiety, lower life satisfaction and lower self-esteem compared with those who are able to obtain abortions," Wornell added.

Trump congratulated his conservative Supreme Court justice picks for their 'courage' amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked his three conservative justice picks on the Supreme Court, all of whom voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Yesterday the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and above all, a victory for life," Trump said during a rally in Mendon, Illinois.

"Thanks to the courage found within the United States Supreme Court, this long divisive issue will be decided by the states and by the American people," he added.

He congratulated his three picks — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — and praised the decision.

AOC recalls thanking God she had the choice to get an abortion when she took a pregnancy test after being raped

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday shared a personal sexual assault story during a pro-abortion rights rally, saying she felt grateful she had the freedom to obtain an abortion if she needed one in that moment.

"I myself, when I was about 22 or 23 years old, was raped while I was living here in New York City," she told a crowd in New York's City Union Square Park. "I was completely alone. I felt completely alone. In fact, I felt so alone that I had to take a pregnancy test in a public bathroom in midtown Manhattan."

"When I sat there waiting for what the result would be, all I could think was thank God I have, at least, a choice," she continued. "Thank God I could, at least, have the freedom to choose my destiny."

Gloria Steinem slams Roe v. Wade repeal, says 'there is no democracy' without the right to chose

Gloria Steinem was one of the most important activists of the Women's Movement. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Journalist and feminist leader Gloria Steinem has slammed the impact of repealing Roe v. Wade will have on democracy, in an email to AP.

"Obviously, without the right of women and men to make decisions about our own bodies, there is no democracy," she said.

She has called for action to fight the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, protecting US abortion rights.

"Banning abortions does not stop the need. It just bans their safety."



GOP privately worrying overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterms: 'This is a losing issue for Republicans,' report says

Protests outside of the Supreme Court after it overturned Roe v. Wade Camila DeChalus

While Republicans are publicly celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, some are privately worrying that the timing could negatively impact the November midterms.

Some Republicans fear the abortion ruling could give Democrats ammunition to attack them and mobilize voters, Politico reported, based on interviews with more than a dozen GOP strategists and officials.

"This is not a conversation we want to have," Republican strategist John Thomas told Politico. "We want to have a conversation about the economy. We want to have a conversation about Joe Biden, about pretty much anything else besides Roe. This is a losing issue for Republicans."



Planned Parenthood sues Utah to stop trigger law that makes abortion a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison

Pro-choice supporters and staff of Planned Parenthood hold a rally outside the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center in St. Louis, Missouri, May 31, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah is suing to stop the state's "trigger law" abortion ban that took effect on Friday following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Utah law makes abortions, with limited exceptions, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.



Many Republicans rejoiced at Roe being overturned but these 4 GOP governors want to protect the right to abortion

Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

After Friday's Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling, which revoked the constitutional right to abortion, many Republicans celebrated it as a win.

The GOP has long been at the forefront of the fight to restrict abortion access and many Republican-led states have enacted or will enact abortion bans as a result of the decision.



Georgia Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams explains the change in her position on abortion: There is 'no place in that medical decision for ideology or for politicians'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference, May 24, 2022 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Georgia Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams explained in a Friday interview with CNN how her perspective on abortion rights has evolved over the years and how she came to support the right to abortion services after being raised in a religious household.

"I was very much on the side of anti-abortion, through much of my upbringing. I grew up in Mississippi, in a very religious family, in a religious community," Abrams told CNN host Sara Sidner. "And I was raised to have a very uncritical eye to this question."



What is the Hyde Amendment and how is it related to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?

People protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade abortion decision in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Following the Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there have been renewed calls from lawmakers and activists to abandon the Hyde Amendment, a legislative provision preventing federal funds from being used on abortion services.

The Hyde Amendment, named for anti-abortion Congressman Henry Hyde who introduced the provision, was passed in 1976, just four years after the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling that established the right to an abortion. The amendment, which prevents federal funds from services such as Medicaid to be used to provide abortions, was mired in legal challenges for its first years, leading to the Supreme Court case Harris v. McRae.



After calls from AOC and other Dems to expand the court, White House says Biden 'does not agree' with the move

President Joe Biden. Getty Images

As calls for remedies to restrictions on abortion access grow, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Saturday that President Joe Biden "does not agree with" expanding the Supreme Court.

"I was asked this question yesterday, and I've been asked it before... about expanding the Court. That is something that the President does not agree with. That is not something that he wants to do," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Air Force One.



Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes state lawmakers for a 15-week abortion ban

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. AP Photo/Steve Helber

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia on Friday said he would push for a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Youngkin, who took office earlier this year, said in a statement that the court's decision was an "appropriate" return of power "to the people and their elected representatives in the states."

"Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions," the governor said in a meeting at The Washington Post shortly after the decision was made public. "I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together."

Youngkin assembled four Republican legislators to help write legislation that could potentially attract bipartisan support in a legislature. In the state, the GOP has a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates while Democrats have a 21-19 edge in the Senate.

Man uses truck to repeatedly block entrance to Mississippi's only abortion clinic as tensions run high after Roe v. Wade ruling

A man blocked the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's only abortion clinic, with his truck on June 25, 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade earlier in the week. Kenneth Niemeyer

JACKSON, MS — A man used his truck to block the entrance to Mississippi's only abortion clinic on Saturday as tensions continue to run high at the clinic after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade earlier in the week.

The Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, has vowed to remain open for at least nine more days after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe V. Wade, a landmark decision that legalized abortion nationally.

Mississippi has a trigger law that requires the state attorney general to certify the Supreme Court's decision and allows for the clinic to remain open for 10 days after the certification.

Pro-life demonstrators continued to clash with clinic volunteer escorts, who call themselves Pink House Defenders, on Saturday. The clinic, housed in a large pink building, is commonly referred to locally as the Pink House.

A man in a white truck blocked the entrance to the clinic at least twice on Saturday.



Democratic lawmakers urge FTC to investigate Apple and Google over mobile tracking data practices targeting abortion seekers

Daniil Dubov/Getty Images

Four Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Apple and Google's mobile tacking practices regarding abortion seekers.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ron Wyden of Oregon, and Sara Jacobs of California wrote a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan — accusing Apple and Google of collecting and selling "Hundreds of millions of mobile phone users' data."

The lawmakers argued that for individuals seeking abortion services in states where abortion would be illegal it is essential that their data won't fall into the wrong hands.



Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin, who voted to confirm justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, say they were misled on Roe v. Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Centrist Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin criticized Friday's landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, suggesting they felt misled by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Collins, a Maine Republican, and Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, both voted to confirm Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

Both senators are pro-choice and said that the justices had assured them they believed Roe v Wade was settled law.

"I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent. I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin, a self-described centrist, was one of three Democrats to vote to confirm Gorsuch in 2017 and the only Democrat who voted to confirm Kavanaugh in 2018. Kavanaugh's 50-48 confirmation vote was historically close.

Manchin said that while he is personally pro-life, he would "support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected."



Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith call on Biden to 'declare a public health emergency' now that Roe v Wade 'is gone'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

US Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tina Smith of Minnesota are calling on President Joe Biden to "declare a public health emergency," following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an op-ed for the New York Times on Saturday, the Democratic senators said that "with the release of the Dobbs decision," the US is facing " a perilous time that threatens millions of women across this nation."

"We urge the president to declare a public health emergency to protect abortion access for all Americans, unlocking critical resources and authority that states and the federal government can use to meet the surge in demand for reproductive health services. The danger is real, and Democrats must meet it with the urgency it deserves," Warren and Smith wrote.

The senators blamed the reversal of Roe v. Wade on "right-wing politicians and their allies" who they said "have spent decades scheming."



Searches for how to move to Canada from the US spike by over 850% after Roe v. Wade ruling

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Searches for how to move to Canada spiked over 850% on Google after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, Axios reported.

Citing Simon Rogers' Google Trends newsletter, Axios reported that searches for "How to become a Canadian citizen" also rose by 550% as of Friday evening.

In a 5-4 majority opinion, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 50-year-old landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.



A pickup truck driver in Iowa ploughed into pro-choice protesters opposing the overturning of Roe v. Wade abortion rights

Protesters approach a pickup truck that attempted to run over abortion-rights protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Isacc Davis via Reuters

A truck drove into a group of pro-choice protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, leading to at least one woman being hospitalized.

The group of mostly women protesters was demonstrating against the landmark Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade when an unidentified man driving a black Ford truck drove into them.

In videos of the incident, protesters can be seen trying to stand in the car's way and shouting at the driver to stop. He accelerates and a protester is knocked to the ground.



Bill Gates and George Soros among billionaires denouncing Roe v. Wade decision

Bill Gates voiced opposition to the Roe v. Wade decision, while Warren Buffett is reportedly planning a big investment in abortion rights. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Some of America's most prominent billionaires have denounced the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as Warren Buffett reportedly sets in motion plans for big donations to reproductive rights.

Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and George Soros all tweeted their opposition to the Supreme Court decision to roll back abortion rights nationally, overturning a near-50-year precedent.

Bill Gates tweeted: "This is a sad day. Reversing Roe v. Wade is an unjust and unacceptable setback. And it puts women's lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged."



Meta bans staff from open discussion of Roe v. Wade decision and is deleting internal messages that mention abortion: report

Meta has disallowed employees to discuss abortion on internal messaging system. Joan Cros/Getty Images

Meta has warned employees not to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on its internal system and deleting messages that do so, The New York Times reported.

Managers cited a policy that put "strong guardrails around social, political and sensitive conversations" in the workplace, according to company insiders, the newspaper reported.



Vatican praises US Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, says it 'challenges the whole world'

Pope Francis gestures, during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life has praised the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade which protected abortion rights for women.

They also called that legislation ensures that those giving birth are given the support needed to keep and care for their children.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Catholic organization said "The fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world."



The Arizona State Senate had to be evacuated after tear gas police deployed on protesters spread into the building

Arizona State Capitol Building at sunrise, features Winged Victory statue and was modeled after Greek statue Nike of Samothrace. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group

The Arizona State Senate Building in Phoenix was evacuated on Friday after police deployed tear gas at demonstrators.

A video posted on social media by Republican State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita shows dozens of people protesting outside the government building in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



Obergefell, the plaintiff in the SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling, said it's 'quite telling' Clarence Thomas omitted the case that legalized interracial marriage after saying the courts should go after other right to privacy cases

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife and conservative activist Virginia Thomas arrive at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Image

Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff behind the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on same-sex marriage, said Friday that Justice Clarence Thomas omitted Loving v. Virginia on his list of Supreme Court decisions to "reconsider" because it "affects him personally."

"That affects him personally, but he doesn't care about the LGBTQ+ community," Obergefell said on MSNBC's "The Reid Out."



Standing among protestors after the fall of Roe vs. Wade, AOC calls on Biden to create abortion clinics on federal land

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday called on President Biden to create abortion clinics on federal land, following the landmark Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade and removed federal abortion protections.

Speaking to a crowd of protestors gathered in New York's Union Square, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez encouraged people to "be relentless to restore and guarantee all of our rights." She detailed her own experience after sexual assault in her 20s, when she was grateful that abortion would have been an option for her if she needed it, and pushed for federal action to preserve access to reproductive healthcare.



The states passing strict abortion bans have some of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the country

PRODUCTION - 17 April 2021, Berlin: A midwife listens to the heart tones of an unborn child with an ultrasound device. The woman is in her 2nd trimester of pregnancy and is lying on a bed in the midwife's office. 5.5.2021 is International Midwifery Day, which is intended to draw attention to the importance of the profession. Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images

With Friday's Supreme court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade – the landmark case guaranteeing a right to abortion – 13 states with automatic trigger laws enacted total or near-total bans on abortions.

The surge of new abortion bans and clinic closures has highlighted the recent rise in America's maternal mortality rates that are disproportionately affecting women of color and have placed the US first in maternal deaths among all developed nations.



Pro-choice advocates come out in force vowing to continue the fight after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

A massive crowd gathered in New York's Washington Square Park, hours after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Anna Watts for Insider

Hours after the Supreme Court announced it had struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, throngs of pro-choice Americans took to the streets vowing to continue the fight.

In New York's Washington Square Park, a somber and angry crowd began assembling at 5 p.m. ET. They held handwritten signs with words like "Betrayed" or "My corpse has more rights." Some were smeared with red paint.



Which Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade? Here's where all 9 judges stand

Reproductive rights activists hold cut out photos of the Supreme Court justices as oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization case are held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 majority opinion that guts federal abortion rights protections previously upheld by the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling.

The conservative majority voted to uphold the Mississippi law at the heart of the case which seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a contradiction to the standard set by Roe, which allowed abortions until about 24 weeks of pregnancy, at which point a fetus could feasibly survive outside the womb.

Six justices ruled in favor of upholding Mississippi's 15-week ban, but it was the majority opinion of five judges that ultimately led to the total overhaul of Roe v. Wade.

Read the full story to find out how each justice voted.

This map shows where abortion is illegal, protected, or under threat across all 50 US states

Pro-life and abortion-rights advocates crowd the Supreme Court building after Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday morning. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the near 50-year-old court ruling that legalized abortion across all 50 US states.

Some states have been preparing for years for the possibility that Roe could be overturned.

A handful of states had trigger laws designed to immediately ban abortions within their borders once the decision was reversed. Some "sanctuary states," like New York, put in place legal framework that would protect abortion, even if Roe were overturned. In other areas of the country, it isn't totally clear what happens next — abortion isn't legally protected, but it's also not expressly forbidden.

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade, but the vast majority of Americans don't even know who the court's justices are

Seated from left: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling that protected abortion rights nationwide.

But recent polling suggests that the vast majority of American voters don't even know who these influential justices are, highlighting an apparent disconnect between the nation's top court and the very people affected by its rulings.

Ahead of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation earlier this year, C-SPAN and Pierrepont Consulting & Analytics surveyed more than 1,000 likely voters to gauge the public's interest in and awareness of the Supreme Court's work and relevance.

While 84% of voters said the Supreme Court's decisions affect their everyday life, far fewer respondents could provide basic details about the court's history or inner workings.

Wisconsin patients who were scheduled to receive abortions were turned away in the waiting room after Roe v. Wade was overturned

A volunteer escort outside Affiliated Medical Services, a Milwaukee abortion clinic, on Wednesday, May 28, 2014, in Milwaukee. AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde File

In Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood clinics had been scheduling patients through Saturday, June 25, but had stopped scheduling for next week in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, which was leaked in May.

When the news broke Friday morning that the court had rendered its opinion, Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said her clinics had patients waiting to receive services.

"Our team had to go out into the lobby and let those individuals know that they would not be able to access the healthcare that they needed," Atkinson told the local PBS station.



Protestors planning to protest on Justice Clarence Thomas' street

Protestors are planning to head over to Justice Clarence Thomas' house on Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Enraged? Devastated? Pissed the fuck off? So are we," Our Rights DC tweeted on Friday afternoon.

"Meet us at 5711 Burke Centre Pkwy. 6:30 PM we meet, 7 PM we carpool to the Thomas's street. WEAR A MASK," the human rights organization added.



The sports world is speaking out against Friday's Supreme Court ruling

Pro-choice activists protest in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in front of the US Supreme Court May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Some of the biggest names in sports — from tennis to basketball — are speaking out after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The Minnesota Lynx's Natalie Achonwa wrote on Twitter that she's "feeling sick & heartbroken" after hearing about the decision. Tennis legend and feminist icon Billie Jean King said on Twitter that it's a "sad day" in the US.

The WNBA's Seattle Storm tweeted that they are "furious and ready to fight."

Orlando Magic point guard Devin Cannady tweeted that the "country needs to be better," adding in a follow-up note that the ruling is "a POWER grab over WOMEN."



These organizations are asking for donations after Roe v. Wade was overturned

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, organizations fighting for abortion rights are calling on supporters to donate.

Click the link below for some organizations that are asking for help to either fight the ruling or provide access to abortion for women in states where it will be banned.



Attorney General says states can't ban abortion pills that are approved by FDA

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said states can't ban abortion medication mifepristone "based on disagreement" with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Garland said on Friday that the FDA already ruled on the pill's "safety and efficacy," so the decision can't be overturned by states that want to restrict abortion access.

"Women who reside in states that have banned access to comprehensive reproductive care must remain free to seek that care in states where it is legal," Garland said, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier.

He continued: "Moreover, under fundamental First Amendment principles, individuals must remain free to inform and counsel each other about the reproductive care that is available in other states."



House Democrats sang 'God Bless America' on Capitol steps as crowds protested at Supreme Court

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads a rally celebrating the passage of gun safety legislation as protesters swarm the court just yards away on June 24, 2022. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Democrats gathered outside the Capitol on Friday to celebrate passing new gun safety legislation, and cheerfully sang "God Bless America."

Across the street, however, protesters swarmed the Supreme Court after the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



Videos show police in riot gear head to Supreme Court after decision

Capitol Police in riot gear could be seen marching towards the Supreme Court earlier on Friday after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

A video shared to Twitter by CNN correspondent Manu Raju showed dozens of officers march from the Capitol building and to the Court.

Law enforcement also closed streets around the high court, where peaceful protesters gathered by the hundreds after the decision.



Massive protests erupt outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade ruling

Protesters outside of Supreme Court Camila DeChalus

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday to protest the ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Abortion-rights advocates waived green and black signs and shouted "my body, my choice."

Across from the abortion-rights protesters, a group of abortion opponents wore red shirts with white letters that read: "The pro-life generation votes."



The 13 states with abortion-ban 'trigger laws' are not prepared to enforce them

Thirteen states with abortion "trigger laws" — where the practice could become illegal — are not prepared for how to go about implementing a ban.

An Insider investigation over the last few months found that, through over 100 records requests and reaching out to nearly 80 state and local officials, just one agency could detail any sort of plan.

This story is part of an investigative series from Insider examining the demise of abortion rights in so-called "trigger law" states. It was originally published on May 7, 48 days before the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that abortion is no longer a constitutionally protected right. Read all the stories from "The First 13" here.



States where abortion access will be on the ballot in 2022

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky., Kentucky is one of at least four states with abortion-related ballot measures in 2022. AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File

Abortion policy will be on the ballot in at least four states during the upcoming 2022 midterm elections — the highest number of abortion-related ballot measures to appear in a year since 1986.

Kansas and Kentucky will vote on constitutional amendments to establish no right to an abortion, while Montana will vote on a "born-alive" amendment that would extend personhood to infants "born alive" at any stage.

On the other side, voters in Vermont will decide on an amendment that will enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution.



Biden says Americans can have 'the final word' after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said Friday was a "sad day" for the nation after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and vowed his administration would do everything it can to protect women.

"With this decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court shows how extreme it is, how far removed they are from the majority of the country," Biden said during an address to the nation.

He continued: "But this decision must not be the final word," urging Americans to vote.



Getting an abortion is going to get a lot more expensive for many Americans

Participants hold signs during the Women's March at the US Supreme Court. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

Experts told Insider that the cost of getting an abortion is all but guaranteed to rise after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade.

Many who live in states where abortion will become mostly, or entirely, illegal will have to face travel costs if they want a procedure in a different state where it is legal.

Wage loss for taking time off to get a procedure is another issue.

"You might be salaried and I might be salaried, and you can take time off," said Anna Rupani, executive director of Fund Texas Choice (FTC), a nonprofit organization that pays for low-income Texans' associated abortion costs. "A lot of our clients are living paycheck to paycheck, they're not in salaried positions… they're experiencing wage loss."



Pelosi warns 'Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that congressional Republicans want to pass a federal abortion ban into law after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Be aware of this: the Republicans are plotting a nationwide abortion ban," Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing. "They cannot be allowed to have a majority in the Congress to do that. But that's their goal."

She continued: "What this means to women is such an insult. It's a slap in the face to women about using their own judgment to make decisions about their reproductive freedom."



Trump reportedly believes overturning Roe v. Wade is 'bad for Republicans'

Trump stands with now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House after she was sworn in on October 26, 2020. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," he told Fox News.

Privately, Trump has said that overturning Roe would be "bad for Republicans," according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and Michael C. Bender.



Lead plaintiff in case that made same-sex marriage legal slams Justice Thomas' call for case to be reconsidered

The lead plaintiff in the case that made same-sex marriage legal slammed Justice Clarence Thomas' call for the case to be reconsidered.

Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect same-sex marriage, in the wake of Friday's decision to overturn nationwide access to abortions.

"The millions of loving couples who have the right to marriage equality to form their own families do not need Clarence Thomas imposing his individual twisted morality upon them. If you want to see an error in judgment, Clarence Thomas, look in the mirror," Jim Obergefell said in a statement obtained by HuffPost.

Michelle Obama said she is 'heartbroken' after the Supreme Court's decision

Former first lady Michelle Obama Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she is "heartbroken" after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

She said before Roe was established, women "risked their lives getting illegal abortions."

"That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now here we are again," Obama wrote in her statement.

"So yes, I am heartbroken — for the teenage girl full of zest and promise, who won't be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions," she added.



AG Merrick Garland said the Supreme Court dealt 'a devastating blow' to abortion rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Supreme Court dealt a "devastating blow to reproductive freedom in the United States" by eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

Garland said in a statement that the Justice Department disagreed with the decision and predicted that it "will have an immediate and irreversible impact on the lives of people across the country."

"And it will be greatly disproportionate in its effect – with the greatest burdens felt by people of color and those of limited financial means," he added.

Senate announces hearing 'to explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America'

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee announced a hearing to explore the "grim reality" of life in the US in the aftermath of Friday's Supreme Court ruling.

"Today's decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century," said Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin in a statement.

He continued: "As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents."

The hearing is set for July 12, a day after the Senate returns from a two-week July 4 recess.



Biden to deliver remarks on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The White House told reporters that he plans to speak about "the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade."



Various politicians react to Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

Current and former politicians from both sides of the aisle are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the decision is "a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life."

Roe was "constitutionally unsound from its inception," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Friday "one of the darkest days our country has ever seen."

"Millions upon millions of American women are having their rights taken from them by five unelected Justices on the extremist MAGA court," he said in a statement shared with Insider.



Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are using the Supreme Court decision as a fundraising opportunity for the 2022 midterms

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in front of the steps to the House of Representatives with congressional members to speak on the Roe v. Wade issue May 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats are using the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as a fundraising opportunity ahead of the fall midterms.

"Can you chip in $15 so we can WIN these midterms and finally codify reproductive rights into law?" Pelosi wrote supporters.

"Our ONLY option is to marshal a response so historic — 100,000 gifts before midnight — that we DEFEAT every anti-choice Republican that made this happen, EXPAND our Majorities, and FINALLY codify our reproductive rights into law. So, can I expect to see your name on my "Pro-Choice Champion" list tomorrow morning?"



Planned Parenthood president slams Supreme Court decision

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, addresses abortion-rights supporters at the "Bans Off Our Bodies Abortion Rally" at Los Angeles City Hall, Saturday, May 14, 2022. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson said the Supreme Court gave politicians "permission to control what we do with our bodies" after the Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Due to centuries of racism and systemic discrimination, we already know who will feel the consequences of this horrific decision most acutely: Black, Latino and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, those living in rural areas, young people, immigrants and those having difficulties making ends meet," she said.

"All of our freedoms are on the line," she added.



DC police are fully activated in response to protests from the Supreme Court decision

Pro-choice signs hang on a police barricade at the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Washington, D.C. Police Department has been fully activated after protests broke out over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in an alert that it would "be fully activated to support expected First Amendment demonstrations," and added that "all members should be prepared to work extended tours as necessary" through Tuesday, June 28.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the Supreme Court Friday morning.



Barack Obama says overturning Roe v. Wade is an attack on 'essential freedoms of millions of Americans'

Former president Barack Obama slammed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and urged people to vote and "join with the activists who've been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years."

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues — attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued: "Join with the activists who've been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years — and act. Stand with them at a local protest. Volunteer with one of their organizations. Knock on doors for a candidate you believe in. Vote on or before November 8 and in every other election. Because in the end, if we want judges who will protect all, and not just some, of our rights, then we've got to elect officials committed to doing the same."



Stoking fears of violence, Marjorie Taylor Greene credits Trump for the end of Roe

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised former President Donald Trump and demonized Democrats in her live reaction to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"Thank you President Trump," Greene said to a pro-Trump YouTube channel. "God bless you. This got overturned today because of your great work as president, and we want him back."

"I do fear for the safety of people here in D.C.," she said, speculating without citing any evidence that Democrats will riot.



Hillary Clinton says decision to overturn Roe will 'live in infamy' and is a 'step backward' for women's rights

Executive Producer Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks on stage during "Below The Belt" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on May 24, 2022 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton said Friday's Supreme Court ruling is a "step backward" for women's rights.

"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors," she tweeted after the decision.

She continued: "Today's Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights."



Friday's decision could undo much of women's economic progress since the 1970s

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Friday's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have enormous consequences for women's economic progress.

Experts told Insider before the ruling that research points to the fact that abortion legalization has greatly contributed to women's progress in many ways, like reducing rates of teen motherhood and maternal mortality, increasing rates of workforce participation, earnings, and educational attainment.

"This is going to create just a perfect storm of concentrated human misery," said Kimberly Kelly, a sociology professor focused on abortion politics at a Mississippi college, before Friday's decision, adding that overturning Roe means "abortion is going to become a function of class privilege."



Supreme Court's liberal justices warn more rights are at stake with the end of Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices warned in a dissent that other rights could be on the line after Friday's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today's decision is certain: the curtailment of women's rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens," read the dissenting opinion authored by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

"No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work," they wrote. "The right Roe and Casey recognized does not stand alone."



Chief Justice John Roberts says Supreme Court went too far in taking 'the dramatic step' of overturning Roe v. Wade

Chief Justice John Roberts. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts said he felt the Supreme Court's five other conservatives went too far in their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The Court's decision to overrule Roe and Casey is a serious jolt to the legal system — regardless of how you view those cases," Roberts wrote in his concurring opinion that was released on Friday along with the majority opinion.

He continued: "A narrower decision rejecting the misguided viability line would be markedly less unsettling, and nothing more is needed to decide this case."



Pence says the overturning of Roe v. Wade has 'righted a historic wrong'

Former Vice President Mike Pence said the Supreme Court "righted a historic wrong" when it undid nearly 50 years of abortion rights nationwide on Friday.

"Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and support for women in crisis pregnancies to every state Capitol in America," Pence said in the statement, in one of the first reactions from a politician.



Justice Thomas says Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception and same-sex marriage

Justice Clarence Thomas Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, in a concurring opinion with the ruling to overturn the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

"For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," the conservative justice wrote.



Supreme Court overturns 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

The opinion in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization threw out the decades-old ruling by siding with Mississippi and other states that had passed restrictive anti-abortion laws.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the Friday ruling said.

The ruling now leaves the legality of abortion up to state legislatures. Over a dozen states have "trigger laws" meant to ban abortion immediately upon the overturning of Roe.

A leaked draft majority opinion obtained by Politico last month seemed to show the court was set to overturn Roe — immediately galvanizing nationwide protests along with condemnation by Democratic lawmakers.



