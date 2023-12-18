Live updates: Major flooding and power outages hit North Jersey as rainstorm slams region

A massive rainstorm that hit Sunday night continued to batter North Jersey into Monday with major flooding and power outages wreaking havoc on the region.

Relief remains many hours away with rain likely through at least the late afternoon as up to 4.5 inches could hit the region.

Our staff will bring you updates throughout the day on the storm. Here's the latest:

Flooding shut down highway lanes through the state Monday morning ahead of the prime commuting hours.

Flooding and road closures in North Jersey

[Mon 1:00 am] Winds are picking up as the coastal storm tracks up the coast. Steady rain falls heavy at times and could lead to flooding.



🕒Peak winds between 3 am and 9 am this morning, gusts may exceed 60 mph along the coast.



📢 Please relay any flood or wind damage reports! pic.twitter.com/TGkNAHyfxf — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 18, 2023

Lanes were closed due to flooding on Route 46 in Parsippany, Route 80 west in Elmwood Park, Route 287 south in Harding Township, route 46 west in Elmwood Park and more, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

A downed tree shut down a lane on the Garden State Parkway south in Woodcliff Lake.

Check your route before you go, if you absolutely have to leave the house.

Power outages in North Jersey

The storm knocked out power for thousands of people Monday morning. Some of the outage numbers, by customers served, as of 6:30 a.m. include:

Bergen County: 3,455

Passaic County: 2,613

Essex County: 1,011

Hudson County: 1,639

Morris County: 8,222

Sussex County: 1,095

When will the rain stop?

Rain appears in the forecast until 2 to 3 p.m. depending on your exact spot.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ flooding and rainstorm slam North Jersey with power outages