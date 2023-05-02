Live updates: Medical examiner who performed autopsy on Tammy Daybell continues testimony

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The criminal trial of Lori Vallow Daybell — a 49-year-old mother charged with the first-degree murder of her two children — is into its fifth week.

Vallow Daybell, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of the first-degree murder of her two children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

They’re also accused of conspiring to murder the two children as well as Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

Chad and Lori Daybell — who had a months-long affair — got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial began early April and could last another three weeks. Chad Daybell — who is also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death — has a hearing scheduled Thursday.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

Cox died of natural causes in 2019. Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

The prosecution has called over four dozen witnesses, including a DNA analyst who examined a hair sample found with JJ’s body that matched Vallow Daybell.

Utah’s Chief Medical Examiner Erik Christensen, who performed the autopsy on Tammy Daybell, is expected to continue testifying Tuesday morning.

8:45 a.m. — Medicial examiner says it’s ‘possible’ Tammy Daybell died from a seizure

Vallow Daybell’s attorney John Thomas spent roughly 20 minutes questioning Christensen about Tammy Daybell’s autopsy results.

Tammy Daybell’s death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, Christensen said Monday. He said that her autopsy was a “negative autopsy” because nothing else could explain her death, and examiners ruled out other factors such as seizures, heart disease, poison or drugs.

But when questioned by Thomas, he said that he couldn’t 100% rule out a seizure, but that it was “very unlikely” Tammy Daybell died from one.

“I can’t absolutely exclude that she had a seizure activity,” Christensen said.

Christensen said there aren’t any tests you can do to document seizures once someone has died. But he added that one of his colleagues performed a neurological pathology test on Tammy Daybell’s brain — where they examined her brain for abnormalities that are common for seizures.

Christensen said her brain was normal.

When asked by the prosecution, Christensen added individuals who have had seizures can have normal brains, but he said in Tammy Daybell’s case, they ruled out a seizure because of other factors, including her age and the lack of documented medical history regarding seizures.