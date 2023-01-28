Live updates: Memphis protesters hit the streets to protest death of Tyre Nichols

A day after Memphis released video of the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, activists held two protests downtown.

The protests followed activists blocking off the Interstate 55 bridge Friday night in the hours after the video became public. That rally lasted several hours and ended peacefully.

Memphis Police stopped Nichols on Jan. 7 and the video of the stop showed officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying him as he lay on the ground. Five officers have been fired and are charged with second-degree murder.

3:37 p.m.: About 100 people marched with a Black Lives Matter protest down Poplar Avenue, chanting Tyre Nichols' name, reporter Dima Amro says.

3:43 p.m.: The crowd celebrated the news that the Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit, which at least some of the five officers charged with second-degree murder in Nichols' death were assigned to.

Protestors march down Poplar Avenue as part of a Black Lives Matter rally a day after Memphis released video of police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7.

4:02 p.m.: Reporter Micaela Watts says Memphis police blocked off the Riverside exit ramp from the I-40 bridge. The protestors looped around civic plaza and were marching toward Memphis Police headquarters.

4:09 p.m.: Protestors stopped in front of the Police Department headquarters. Local activist Amber Sherman said the decision to end the SCORPION unit was good. "It’s in the best interest of all to deactivate the SCORPION unit,” Sherman said.

4:28 p.m.: A trumpeter played "We Shall Overcome" as protestors sang. The demonstration ended as rain started to pick up, reporters Micaela Watts and Dima Amro said. "It's time to think about more than that, just making money. We're dying out here," musician Dedrick Davis told reporter Katherine Burgess. "I'm hoping things like this can get people to move past hatred. We have to move past our past and try to embrace each other."

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis protestors hit the streets to protest death of Tyre Nichols