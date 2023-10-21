Live updates: Messi in Charlotte as Inter Miami takes on Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will make their way to Charlotte on Saturday evening for the regular season finale against Charlotte FC. For the home team, a first-ever MLS playoff appearance is on the line in front of a packed stadium.

The team has sold upward of 60,000, per a team spokesperson, and that includes seating in the upper bowl of the stadium, which is closed for most matches. Like every MLS home match, you can watch Saturday evening’s contest live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. In order to do this, you must subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app — which will give you access to every game of the MLS Cup Playoffs, too. Season Ticket Members have access to this already.

You can also meet up with friends and watch it at bars showing the game. Click here for a full 2023 Bar Network, a list provided by the team.

This is a live file. Check back for updates throughout the match.