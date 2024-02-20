Live updates: Milwaukee-area voters head to polls for mayor, school board primary races

It's election day in Wisconsin and, if you live in the Milwaukee area, you might have a primary election. Some Wisconsin voters will head to the polls to narrow down fields of candidates for local offices, such as city councils and school boards.

You won't see presidential candidates on your ballot today — the presidential primary in Wisconsin isn't until April 2.

Not every race has a primary. It's only needed, generally, if there are more than twice the number of candidates as there are open seats — more than two candidates for one seat, more than four candidates for two seats, etc.

If you're a Milwaukee resident, there's one citywide race: Incumbent Mayor Cavalier Johnson faces two competitors. Three Common Council districts and one Milwaukee County Board district also have primaries.

Several Milwaukee-area school boards also have primaries: Cudahy, Franklin, Germantown, Greendale, Shorewood and Hartford J1.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will be posting updates as voters head to the polls and when results come in tonight. Here's what to know:

When are polls open in Wisconsin for primary election?

Polls are open in Wisconsin from7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, visit myvote.wi.gov and enter your address.

You can also visit that website to check what your ballot will look like ahead of time and check to see whether you're registered to vote.

What do I need to bring to the polls to vote in Wisconsin's primary election?

You need to bring a current photo ID that has your name on it to the polls to be issued a ballot. Here's the Wisconsin Elections Commission's list of accepted forms of identification.

You can register to vote at your polling place, or re-register if you've moved or changed addresses since the last time you voted. In that case, you'll need to bring a document to show proof of residence.

A driver's license or ID card issued by the DMV count as proof as residence, if it shows your current address. Or, you can bring documents like a lease, utility bill or bank statement. You can find a full list of accepted documents here.

What do I do if I still have an absentee ballot?

Local clerks must receive your ballot by the time polls close on Election Day, so it's too late to mail it back. Instead, you can physically bring your absentee ballot to your assigned polling place or central count location before the polls close at 8 p.m.

In Milwaukee, you can drop off absentee ballots curbside at the Election Operations Center at 1901 S Kinnickinnic Ave between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Room 501 in City Hall at 200 E Wells St between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Election Commission said 21,983 absentee ballots have been issued for the spring primary, but 7,686 have not yet been returned.

