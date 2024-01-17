Live updates: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats college basketball

Coming off a tough 97-92 overtime loss at Texas A&M, the Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena in an SEC college basketball game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ESPN2 has the television coverage.

Ben Roberts, Mark Story, Cameron Drummond and yours truly will be providing updates from Rupp. You can follow us individually on Twitter/X at @BenRobertsHL, @markcstory, @cdrummond97 and @johnclayiv.

Or you can follow a dedicated Twitter/X list by clicking here.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves (12) with the dunk as UK defeated Illinois State 96-70 at Central Bank Center Rupp Arena on Friday Dec. 29, 2023 in Lexington, Ky.

Officials for Kentucky-Mississippi State

Officials for Kentucky-Mississippi State are Doug Shows, Chuck Jones and Lee Cassell. This is the first UK game Shows has worked this season. Jones worked the UK-Penn game in Philadelphia. Cassell worked the Kentucky-Louisville game at the Yum Center.

Kentucky-Mississippi State preview

Kentucky enters Wednesday’s game 12-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. The Wildcats defeated Florida (87-85) in Gainesville and Missouri (90-77) at home before the loss in College Station on Saturday.

The Cats are ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25, 19th in the latest Ken Pomeroy efficiency ratings and 18th by the NCAA NET computer. UK is No. 8 in kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings and 55th in his adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.

Mississippi State is 12-4 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. The Bulldogs opened league play with a 68-62 loss at South Carolina before upsetting No. 5 ranked Tennessee 77-72 in Starkville. Coach Chris Jans’ team lost 82-74 to visiting Alabama last Saturday when it went 0-for-6 from the foul line over the final 2:05. The Crimson Tide broke a 74-74 tie and outscored State 8-0 over the final 2:20.

Currently unranked, Mississippi State entered the AP Top 25 at No. 25 in Week 3, moved up to No. 21 in Week 4, but then fell out. Pomeroy has the Bulldogs ranked No. 26 in adjusted efficiency, with a No. 71 ranking on offense and a No. 9 ranking on defense. The NCAA NET rankings has MSU at No. 33.

The Bulldogs are happy to have Tolu Smith back. The 6-foot-11 senior center has played in just four games, but is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Smith has averaged double figures each of the last three seasons, including 15.7 points along with 8.5 rebounds a year ago. He had been out with a foot injury since Oct. 5 before making his 2023-24 debut on Dec. 31. He scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss to Alabama.

Kentucky is looking for improvement on the defensive end after giving up a season-high 1.209 points per possession in the loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies also controlled the boards, grabbing 46.3% of their offensive rebound opportunities. Mississippi State is 55th nationally in ORP at 33.8%.

There should be one obvious contrast Wednesday night. Kentucky wants to play fast. UK ranks 13th in adjusted tempo and 14th in average possession length. Mississippi State wants to play slow. The Bulldogs rank 157th in adjusted tempo and 263rd in average possession length.

Kentucky has won 17 of its last 18 meetings with Mississippi State. The lone loss came in the 2021 SEC Tournament when the Bulldogs prevailed 74-73. John Calipari is 1-0 versus Jans thanks to a 71-68 victory over MSU last season in Starkville.

Kentucky plays at Mississippi State on Feb. 27.

