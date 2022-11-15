Live updates: Mother of one victim says University of Idaho students were ‘stabbed’

Shortly before noon Sunday, the Moscow Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious individual near the University of Idaho campus and found four dead bodies upon arrival.

Police and the university identified the deceased as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Authorities are slowly releasing information about the event.

11:15 a.m.

Ethan Chapin’s mother, Stacey Chapin, told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday morning that the four students were stabbed. She refuted speculation about the case, including a New York Times report that called it a “crime of passion.”

“They were stabbed. We got the call,” Chapin said. “I don’t want people to make assumptions about our kids. It wasn’t drugs and it was definitely not some passion thing between these kids. Someone entered the house.”

9:45 a.m.

Moscow police said Tuesday morning that investigators believe an “edged weapon such as a knife” was used in the attack. Based on the preliminary investigation, investigators believe that the attack was an isolated and targeted incident and that there is no imminent threat to the community, police said.

Police said they are following all leads and are identifying “persons of interest,” but no suspects are in custody. You can read more here.

Idaho State Police and state and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting the Moscow Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 208-883-7054.

Four University of Idaho students were found dead Sunday. Police are investigating the deaths as a crime.

