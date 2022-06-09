Live updates: Multiple people shot in incident near Smithsburg sheriff says

SMITHSBURG — Multiple people have been shot following an incident Thursday afternoon in the 12900 block of Bikle Road north of Smithsburg, the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office received a call for the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Deputies as well as Maryland State Police were seen responding on Bikle Road north of Smithsburg and the traffic circle at Mount Aetna and Mapleville roads.

The suspect in the shooting "is no longer a threat to the community," the office posted on its Facebook page.

"This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," the post states.

Media have been told to stage at a park in Smithsburg for updates.

Police from several agencies work at the scene of an incident at Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road south of Smithsburg.

Bikle Road at Smithsburg Pike was closed, as was Mapleville Road immediately south of the traffic circle.

There appears to be a wrecked Mitsubishi Eclipse with West Virginia plates south of the traffic circle.

Maryland State Police troopers and sheriff's office personnel, including Sheriff Doug Mullendore, were seen working at the Mapleville Road site.

Meritus Medical Center was on lockdown as of 3:50 p.m. due to a community emergency, according to a news release from the hospital.

"That means no patients, visitors or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency," the release states.

This story will be updated.

