Live updates: Myrtle Beach police on scene of shooting at motel. Here’s what we know.

Shooting at Wave Rider Resort with two injuries in 2014 results in no charges filed

UPDATED: 2:55 P.M.

No charges were be filed in a 2014 shooting at the Wave Rider Resort because the victims and witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, Myrtle Beach police said at the time.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. May 25 and was one of eight confirmed shootings during Memorial Day weekend.

A brother and sister from Shelby, N.C. were injured in the shooting, which happened inside a room at the resort on 1600 South Ocean Boulevard, said Myrtle Beach police Capt. David Knipes.

UPDATED: 2:50 P.M.

Ocean Boulevard is open and clear

UPDATED: 2:30 P.M.

There is one police car on the scene, and investigators have roped off the back parking lot of the Wave Rider Resort on the Youpon Avenue side of the property. Law enforcement is on the third-floor balcony.

Myrtle Beach Police post about shooting near Ocean Boulevard

The Myrtle Beach Police department has alerted residents to a shooting through a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers are at the scene of a shooting at the Wave Rider Resort on 16th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. An injured person was taken to the hospital, according to the post.

The suspect involved “fled before officers arrived.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.

This is a developing story...