Live Updates: Newspaper carrier Sheriff Troyer called cops on testifies in trial

After attorneys questioned six witnesses Monday in the Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s criminal trial, the former newspaper carrier who Troyer accused of threatening his life in a January 2021 encounter was set to testify Tuesday.

Troyer’s distress call to a law enforcement-only line Jan. 27, 2021 dispatched dozens of officers to his neighborhood, though most were called off when Tacoma police arrived. The driver Troyer reported was Sedrick Altheimer, a then-24-year-old Black man who has since alleged in a $5 million tort claim against Pierce County that the confrontation subjected him to “racial profiling, false arrest and unnecessary use of excessive force.”

In this case, Troyer is charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, both misdemeanors. With no criminal history, a conviction on each charge would carry penalties of up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

The News Tribune is providing live updates of the proceedings, and the trial is being livestreamed on our website.

Sheriff Troyer called cops on newspaper carrier almost 2 years ago. Here’s a timeline

Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers on his route in the West End of Tacoma late at night in January 2021 when a white SUV started following his car in an intimidating manner. Later, he found out that the driver of the car was Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who did not identify himself and was not in a police car. After a verbal confrontation, Troyer called in 40+ cops to the scene. “Nobody’s ever messed with me like he did,” said Altheimer, who has delivered newspapers in the area for several years. “He kept following me. Antagonizing me.” Friday March 12, 2021.

9:14 a.m.: Altheimer took the stand and was sworn in to testify.

State assistant attorney general Melanie Tratnik began by asking Altheimer how he started delivering newspapers. He said he’s been doing it for eight to nine years and he got into it through his family. He said other relatives have delivered newspapers. Altheimer said he delivered for The News Tribune, The Seattle Times, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

9:19 a.m.: Tratnik asked Altheimer about his newspaper routes. He said he had three routes at the time of the confrontation with Troyer, and he was delivering more than 400 newspapers each day, which took him three hours.