Live updates as No. 17 Duke football hosts NC State: Blue Devils missing two starters

The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils play an ACC home game with Triangle rival Saturday night when the N.C. State Wolfpack visit Wallace Wade Stadium for an 8 p.m. game on ACC Network.

This is N.C. State’s first game at Duke since 2013 and the first time the teams have met since the 2020 season. Follow along here before and during the game for live updates from News & Observer journalists on site and check back after the game for a full recap with analysis.

Pregame updates

As expected, Duke will be without starting quarterback Riley Leonard due to the high ankle sprain he suffered late in the Blue Devils’ 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

Redshirt freshman Henry Belin will get his first career start at quarterback for Duke. He has been practicing with the first team all week due to Leonard’s injury situation. The Blue Devils are confident Leonard will return this month, perhaps as soon as next week’s game at No. 3 Florida State. If not, he has a good chance of playing the following Saturday at No. 14 Louisville.

What wasn’t expected it tight end Nicky Dalmolin being unavailable for Duke. The senior tight end is sidelined with a lower body injury. He was using crutches during the team’s Blue Devil Walk from the team bus to the locker room earlier Saturday.

N.C. State’s safety corps features just three players for the game, with Devan Boykin and Bishop Fitzgerald listed as the possible starter at strong safety. Sean Brown is listed as the starter at free safety. Fitzgerald is listed as the backup there, as well. It lost graduate student Rakeim Ashford to a season-ending injury during its last game against Marshall.

Coming into the season, the team expected to be four deep at the position. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said its situation now is “last man available.”