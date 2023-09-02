Live updates: North Carolina, South Carolina tangle in college football at Charlotte

After Saturday began with College Gameday’s opening show of the college football season, North Carolina and South Carolina will clash a few blocks away at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

After losing its final four games of last season, the No. 21 Tar Heels look to break that losing streak. South Carolina closed last season in strong fashion, beating Tennessee and Clemson on consecutive weekends before losing 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl to finish 8-5.

Follow here for updates before, during and after the game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. with ABC televising. If you are a Spectrum cable customer, the game is not available on your service due to a carriage dispute.

Pregame update

North Carolina will be without wide receiver Tez Walker against the Gamecocks as the NCAA has yet to rule the transfer from Kent State eligible.

A Charlotte native, Walker began his career at N.C. Central but never played a game for the Eagles because their 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker transferred to Kent State and played the last two seasons for the Flashes, making the all-Mid-American Conference team last season.

He transferred and enrolled at UNC in January, two days before the NCAA ruled that two-time transfers would have to sit out a season before becoming eligible. Walker and UNC have argued that he should be considered a one-time transfer because the pandemic prevented him from playing any games at NCCU.

UNC’s latest appeal to get Walker eligible was rejected on Thursday. Another appeal is being prepared to be filed next week in hopes Walker can play in the Tar Heels’ home opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 9.

The Tar Heels are also without another transfer wide receiver but for a different reason. Nate McCollum, who played at Georgia Tech last season, will not play against South Carolina due to an injury.