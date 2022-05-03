Live updates | Challengers seek to push Indiana House right

INDIANAPOLIS — Conservatives seeking to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying to unseat several GOP lawmakers in their primaries.

About two dozen so-called liberty candidates are in Republican legislative races across the state on Tuesday. Their targets are several top-ranking members of the Republican-dominated House.

The challengers say the Legislature hasn’t been aggressive enough in trying to ban abortion, enhance gun rights and overturn coronavirus pandemic restrictions ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Republican legislative leaders argue the “no compromise” stances adopted by many challengers aren’t practical and tout many conservative successes.

Unlike in Ohio's Republican primaries, the Indiana legislative contests have focused on state issues rather than on which candidate is closest to former President Donald Trump or has his support.

Tuesday’s primary races mark the first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm season and will serve as the most clarifying test to date of Trump’s ongoing influence in his party more than a year after leaving office under the cloud of two impeachments and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

