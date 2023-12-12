Live updates: Oklahoma City voters decide on funding new OKC Thunder arena

Oklahoma City residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the city will use at least $850 million in taxpayer funds to build a new downtown arena.

The arena would be built at a minimum cost of $900 million, with the majority of funds coming from a 6-year penny sales tax that would start in 2028 if approved by voters Dec. 12. The Oklahoma City Thunder also would contribute $50 million, and the city would use at least $70 million in MAPS 4 funds.

OKC arena vote election results

The Oklahoman will provide updates as votes are counted after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

