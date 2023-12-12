Live updates: Oklahoma City voters decide on funding new OKC Thunder arena

Jessie Christopher Smith, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma City residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the city will use at least $850 million in taxpayer funds to build a new downtown arena.

The arena would be built at a minimum cost of $900 million, with the majority of funds coming from a 6-year penny sales tax that would start in 2028 if approved by voters Dec. 12. The Oklahoma City Thunder also would contribute $50 million, and the city would use at least $70 million in MAPS 4 funds.

OKC arena vote election results

The Oklahoman will provide updates as votes are counted after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

