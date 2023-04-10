Live Updates: Opening statements in Lori Vallow Daybell trial begin Monday morning

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Dozens of people lined the fourth-floor hallway of the Ada County Courthouse early Monday morning waiting to get into the courtroom where Lori Vallow Daybell’s roughly eight-week trial is taking place.

This is the first day that the public, along with reporters, have been allowed in the courtroom. Throughout the five-day jury selection process, family members, reporters and other observers watched through a live stream in the courthouse’s public hearing room.

An 18-person jury panel — 12 jurors and six alternates — will decide whether or not Vallow Daybell killed her two children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also charged with three counts of conspiring to commit murder in her children’s death along with her husband, Chad Daybell’s then-wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date has not been set — is also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the children’s deaths. He is also accused of the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell.

Vallow Daybell also faces a charge of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

Roughly 60 people made their way into courtroom 400 about 45 minutes behind schedule. The onlookers, which include family members and reporters, were reminded that no cameras are allowed and audio and video recording is prohibited.

“We had a very serious technical issue that delayed proceedings quite a bit,” 7th District Judge Steven Boyce told the jury as they entered the courtroom at 9:15 a.m.

